When it comes to countertop materials, there are a plethora of choices with various benefits and drawbacks. One of the more durable and easy-to-maintain materials is concrete. According to Concrete Network, there are plenty of pros to the material, including the previously mentioned durability, as well as being very visually customizable. While plain concrete lends itself to an industrial aesthetic, it can also be dyed to look like natural stone, such as granite or marble, and it can also be textured to your liking.

