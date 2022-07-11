ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'RRR' is an inteRRRnational phenomenon

By Glen Weldon
NPR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRRR is one of the most expensive and highest grossing Indian films ever made, and also the most-watched...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Booms at U.K. Box Office

Disney’s “Thor: Love And Thunder,” starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and Tessa Thompson, debuted atop the U.K. and Ireland box office with a mighty £12.2 million ($14.6 million), according to numbers released by Comscore. Last week’s topper, Universal’s “Minions: The Rise Of Gru,” placed...
ENTERTAINMENT
Digital Trends

Hollywood is abandoning movie theaters at the wrong time

After a rough two years in which the COVID pandemic and the rise of streaming services contributed to a record decline in audiences going to movie theaters, Hollywood is seemingly coming back. Franchise tentpoles like Jurassic Park Dominion and Minions: The Rise of Gru posted healthy opening weekends, while Marvel recovered from the pandemic low of Eternals and is once again posting worldwide grosses for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder that flirt with $1 billion (or soon will be). And above all else, Top Gun: Maverick continues to make money week after week, becoming Paramount’s biggest hit since Titanic.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Jurassic World: Dominion star lands next movie role

Jurassic World: Dominion star DeWanda Wise is the latest name to join Chris Pine's Poolman. She joins Danny DeVito, Annette Bening and Jennifer Jason Leigh in the film, which is written by Pine and serves as his directorial debut. According to Deadline, Wise has been cast in the mystery-comedy about...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rrr#Stunts#Indian#Non English#British
ComicBook

A New Marvel Hero Steps Up to Replace Black Panther as Wakanda's Protector (Exclusive)

There are tough times ahead for Black Panther, but luckily a new hero is stepping up to defend Wakanda. The African nation is in a transition state, moving to a parliamentary democracy during T'Challa's Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda adventures. One of Black Panther's darkest secrets has also come to light, with his sleeper agents being assassinated by unknown attackers. T'Challa's investigation into the assassins has led to him becoming the Number One suspect, now on the run from Wakanda's secret police force, the Hatut Zeraze. Luckily for Wakanda, a young man named Tosin Oduye is looking to make a difference during the political upheaval.
MOVIES
IGN

Lena Headey Was Cut from Thor 4 - and Is Apparently Being Sued for It

Lena Headey is reportedly being sued by her former agency for $1.5 million over unpaid commission fees relating to several projects, including her cut Thor: Love and Thunder role. Variety reports that U.K. agency Troika, who previously represented Headey, has filed a lawsuit against the actor over outstanding commission fees...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
IndieWire

Naomie Harris Was Glad Not to Be Cast as a Bond Girl Because She ‘Never Traded on Sexuality’

Click here to read the full article. Since “Skyfall” hit theaters in 2012, Naomie Harris has been an essential part of the James Bond franchise. Playing the role of Eve Moneypenny, the tough secretary to Judi Dench’s M, she is an important part of the British Secret Service apparatus that supports James Bond’s adventures. While it remains to be seen what her role in the series will be following Daniel Craig’s departure, Harris recently spoke to The Independent about the unique process that led to her joining the franchise. Harris said that when she first auditioned for “Skyfall,” she thought she...
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Analysis: Why Did 'Elvis' Underperform At The Box Office?

There was good news and bad news from Warner Bros.’ WBD biopic “Elvis” premiere engagement this weekend in U.S. theaters. The good news was the Baz Luhrmann biopic was the top grossing film from the line-up of theatrical releases. The bad news was that the $31 million...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Furiosa FIRST LOOK: Chris Hemsworth is unrecognisable in a long red beard and prosthetic nose while filming Mad Max prequel in Sydney alongside his wife Elsa Pataky and three children

Chris Hemsworth was hard to spot on the bustling film set of George Miller's Mad Max: Fury Road prequel, Furiosa. The action-movie Adonis, 38, was almost unrecognisable in a red beard and prosthetic nose as he filmed the post-apocalyptic blockbuster at a remote site in Kurnell, south of Sydney's CBD, on Saturday.
MOVIES
NPR

Encore: In 'She Memes Well,' Quinta Brunson describes the path to her comedy career

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with actor and stand up comedian Quinta Brunson about her first book, an essay collection called She Memes Well. Quinta Brunson made Emmys history yesterday. She's the first Black woman to receive three nominations in one year for comedy. Before her sitcom "Abbott Elementary" came out last year, I interviewed the comedian about her memoir "She Memes Well," and Quinta Brunson told me that growing up the youngest of five children in Philadelphia with conservative religious parents, she was always told she should pursue a stable career.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Gamespot

Daniel Kaluuya Not Returning for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya will not be returning for the upcoming Black Panther sequel due to scheduling conflicts he faced with Jordan Peele's sci-fi horror film, Nope. Jacqueline Coley of Rotten Tomatoes broke the news by confirming with the actor during an interview for Nope on her Twitter. "Fresh from...
MOVIES
NPR

YouTube restores 'Lo-Fi' girl music streaming channel

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. To the relief of millions of YouTubers, a well-known music channel is back online. Lofi Girl has over 10 million subscribers, and its most popular streams have almost 800 million views combined. It's known for lo-fi, or low fidelity, hip-hop beats with video showing an anime girl studying at her desk. It was removed for false copyright claims. After an apology, YouTube restored it. Now Lofi Girl can get back to studying for her test.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TechRadar

Kamal Haasan's Vikram smashes another record - This time on Disney Plus Hotstar

India film legend Kamal Haasan in his comeback to movies, after having been on a politics-induced hiatus, has been record-breaking. The ace actor's Tamil movie Vikram smashed many box-office records, both in India and abroad, after its release in theatres on June 3. Vikram started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in five languages Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi from July 8.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy