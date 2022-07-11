'RRR' is an inteRRRnational phenomenon

Click here to read the full article. Since “Skyfall” hit theaters in 2012, Naomie Harris has been an essential part of the James Bond franchise. Playing the role of Eve Moneypenny, the tough secretary to Judi Dench’s M, she is an important part of the British Secret Service apparatus that supports James Bond’s adventures. While it remains to be seen what her role in the series will be following Daniel Craig’s departure, Harris recently spoke to The Independent about the unique process that led to her joining the franchise. Harris said that when she first auditioned for “Skyfall,” she thought she...

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO