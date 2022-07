Paul Pogba 'doesn't feel he made mistakes' at Manchester United despite six underwhelming seasons at Old Trafford as he starts a second stint with Juventus. The French midfielder, who has re-signed for the Turin club on a free transfer after running down his United contract, said 'destiny' had brought him back to the club he represented between 2012 and 2016.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO