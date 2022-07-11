ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden ripped after blaming Republicans for US economic troubles

By Allie Griffin
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

President Biden faced instant backlash Sunday night after he sent out a tweet blaming Republicans for the country’s economic troubles.

“Republicans are doing nothing but obstructing our efforts to crack down on gas-price gouging, lower food prices, lower healthcare costs, and hopefully, soon, lower your prescription drug costs,” Biden tweeted .

GOP lawmakers and conservative commentators slammed the claim as Americans continue to be hammered by high prices at the gas pump and supermarket amid high inflation rates .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4evrf6_0gbDvWWw00
Many people believe President Biden is playing the blame game instead of owning up to his faults.
AP/ Evan Vucci

“Joe Biden believes that the American people are fools,” Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) tweeted in response.

Economist Brian Riedl said Biden was using Republicans as a scapegoat for the country’s problems.

“Scapegoating. You have the House and Senate majority with reconciliation powers,” he tweeted. “Republicans have no power to stop a unified Democratic party.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YGoHs_0gbDvWWw00
Biden, BoJo and Macron: Out-of-touch leaders getting what they deserved

Scott Jennings, a CNN contributor and former White House staffer under President George W. Bush, called the president’s remarks bull.

“88% wrong track + 38% approval = good f’ing lick with this BS,” he tweeted.

Another media commentator noted Biden previously citing Russia and its invasion of Ukraine as the cause for inflation.

“Huh? I thought it was Russia’s fault,” sports talk radio host Mark Zinno tweeted.

Other Twitter uses pointed to the hypocrisy of the statement, given a 2020 tweet Biden wrote while campaigning.

“It’s hard to believe that it has to be said, but unlike this president, I’ll do my job and take responsibility,” Biden wrote , referencing then-President Donald Trump. “I won’t blame others.”

Inflation is at a level not seen in four decades and many economic experts warn that a recession is coming.

Comments / 5

Related
FOXBusiness

Varney: Another Biden failure, another Harris embarrassment

During Stuart Varney's latest "My Take," Thursday, the FOX Business host slammed President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris over their handling of the border crisis, citing it as another "failure" and "embarrassment" for the administration. STUART VARNEY: The Vice President, Kamala Harris, has spoken out about the death of...
TEXAS STATE
POLITICO

A spokesperson for Donald Trump is hitting back at an explosive claim made by Liz Cheney at the end of the Jan. 6 select panel's hearing.

Cheney said Donald Trump attempted to contact an unnamed witness and the panel passed the info to the Justice Department. What happened: Taylor Budowich, the director of communications for former President Donald Trump, pushed back on an explosive claim made by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) near the end of Tuesday's hearing on the Jan. 6 attack — that President Donald Trump attempted to contact a witness in the ongoing investigation.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Jennings
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Tommy Tuberville
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

Backlash ensues as President Biden suggests inflation a 'chance' to make 'fundamental turn' to clean energy

President Biden faced backlash after appearing to suggest that high gas prices will be a "good" opportunity to make a fundamental turn" to clean energy on Monday. Some conservatives called the president out on Twitter for the comments, as gas prices average $4.98 a gallon nationwide, according to AAA and inflation rose to a 40-year-high last month, sparking fears of an impending recession.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Veracity Report

It Has Begun – Republicans Have Started Swiping Congressional Seats Long Held By Democrats

As Expected from Recent Polling Indicators, as Biden’s Approval Amongst Americans Drops, So Does the Number of Congressional Positions Held by Democrats. Author’s Note – This unbiased and completely fact-based article was written by the fully accredited and degreed Investigative Journalist, Kurt Dillon. All stated facts are attributed to the following sources: NBC News, The Texas Department of Elections, The Republican National Committee, and The United States House of Representatives, with all personal biographical information being provided by Wikipedia.org.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Cnn#Ukraine#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Gop#Americans#Senate#Democratic#White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Newsweek

Russians 'in Panic Mode' Over Strikes by U.S.-Supplied HIMARS: Ukraine

American-made M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems—known as HIMARS—are shredding Russian troop positions and logistics hubs with little resistance, sowing terror among the occupying forces, a front-line Ukrainian governor has told Newsweek. Speaking from close to the front line in Ukraine's war torn east, Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai...
MILITARY
Fox News

CatholicVote launches $3 million midterm ad campaign aimed at kicking Catholic Democrats out of office

A political ad released this week targets a Catholic politician for not speaking out about the vandalism and violence against pro-life pregnancy centers and Catholic churches. The ad attacks Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, for doing "nothing" while churches are "firebombed" and "radical liberals are acting like terrorists," and it's only the first commercial of its kind in a larger campaign from CatholicVote aiming to call out self-proclaimed Catholics, many in the Democratic Party, for not being in line with Catholic teaching.
RELIGION
Daily Mail

Nearly half of Republican primary voters want someone other than Trump – with DeSantis getting half as much support as the former president in new poll

Former President Donald Trump continues to lead all challengers in a poll of Republican voters – but with nearly half of GOP voters saying they prefer someone else. And the poll reveals a sizable chunk – 16 per cent – of Republicans who say they would vote for President Joe Biden if Trump is the party nominee.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
45K+
Followers
36K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy