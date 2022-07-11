Biden ripped after blaming Republicans for US economic troubles

President Biden faced instant backlash Sunday night after he sent out a tweet blaming Republicans for the country’s economic troubles.

“Republicans are doing nothing but obstructing our efforts to crack down on gas-price gouging, lower food prices, lower healthcare costs, and hopefully, soon, lower your prescription drug costs,” Biden tweeted .

GOP lawmakers and conservative commentators slammed the claim as Americans continue to be hammered by high prices at the gas pump and supermarket amid high inflation rates .

Many people believe President Biden is playing the blame game instead of owning up to his faults. AP/ Evan Vucci

“Joe Biden believes that the American people are fools,” Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) tweeted in response.

Economist Brian Riedl said Biden was using Republicans as a scapegoat for the country’s problems.

“Scapegoating. You have the House and Senate majority with reconciliation powers,” he tweeted. “Republicans have no power to stop a unified Democratic party.

Scott Jennings, a CNN contributor and former White House staffer under President George W. Bush, called the president’s remarks bull.

“88% wrong track + 38% approval = good f’ing lick with this BS,” he tweeted.

Another media commentator noted Biden previously citing Russia and its invasion of Ukraine as the cause for inflation.

“Huh? I thought it was Russia’s fault,” sports talk radio host Mark Zinno tweeted.

Other Twitter uses pointed to the hypocrisy of the statement, given a 2020 tweet Biden wrote while campaigning.

“It’s hard to believe that it has to be said, but unlike this president, I’ll do my job and take responsibility,” Biden wrote , referencing then-President Donald Trump. “I won’t blame others.”

Inflation is at a level not seen in four decades and many economic experts warn that a recession is coming.