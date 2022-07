GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins shows us roof fixture that was unique from the Chinese empire. The Chinese roof charm was only on top of imperial palaces mainly in the forbidden city or the hall of harmony. This green Chinese roof charm shows a man riding a phoenix with three different interpretations of the meaning behind this fixture.

