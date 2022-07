A 25-year-old Gainesville man is in serious condition after colliding with a tree along County Road 232 on Tuesday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, the man was driving an SUV west on CR 232 as he approached NW 128th Street around 8:32 a.m. For reasons still under investigation, the man veered onto the north grass shoulder and hit a mailbox. He then traveled back across CR 232 to the south shoulder and struck a tree with the front end of his vehicle, according to the FHP crash report.

