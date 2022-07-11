ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, OH

‘Goshen loves each other,’ Cleanup continues from last week’s EF2-Tornado

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YCclu_0gbDtVid00
WX Goshen Clean up WX Goshen Clean up

GOSHEN — Dozens of volunteers were out in Goshen Township cleaning up storm debris over the weekend from last week’s EF2-Tornado, our news partner in Cincinnati WCPO reports.

Bob Schoettinger, a volunteer with Crossroads Church, helped with cleanup efforts Saturday in Goshen and had previously volunteered cleanup efforts in Bowling Greene, KY after a tornado hit there in December, according to WCPO.

“I know how traumatic a tornado is on people’s lives when everything is blown away and their way of life instantly changed,” said Schoettinger.

Darin Kroger, the lead of Master of Disasters with Crossroads Response Team, said his team responds to all kinds of natural disasters both locally and across the country, WCPO said.

“We’re just here to help them and we don’t expect anything in return,” Kroger said.

The team is also there for emotional support and Kroger said them being there is bringing both smiles and tears to faces in Goshen, according to WCPO. Kroger said he and his team will be in Goshen as long as they are needed.

Carla Osbourne was sheltered with here family inside a closet in their house the night of the tornado, WCPO said.

“The noise was so loud, we didn’t know if we would come out to anything,” she said.

When they came out, they opened the backdoor and were shocked to see there was nothing left, WCPO said. Osbourne said it is the lover of heir neighbors and complete strangers that are helping them get through this.

“Goshen loves each other and I’m going to tell you there’s a lot of other people coming that don’t live here,” she said. “They’re helping, and I’m so thankful for them.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Painstaking tornado cleanup continues in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ohio — Family, friends and faith are life-sustaining right now for Goshen residents like Marty Carroll. "Times of destruction and trouble like this — it looks like a war zone — but as long as God's in your heart, you know, you're protected and everything's going to be alright," Carroll said.
GOSHEN, OH
linknky.com

Snappy Tomato Pizza to have new owner

Snappy Tomato Pizza has a new owner. Longtime franchise operator Tim Gayhart announced Tuesday that he is purchasing the locally-based pizza chain from the Deters Company. Gayhart is the owner of five Snappy locations and served as the area developer for thirteen stores. “I am excited to begin this new...
BURLINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
City
Goshen, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Cincinnati, OH
Society
Goshen, OH
Government
City
Cincinnati, OH
Times Gazette

Festival of the Bells Baby Parade winners

The winners of the 2022 Hillsboro Festival of the Bells Baby Parade in the 6 months to 1 year class are pictured from the left. Second place winner Hattie Belle Holliday with her mother, Bethany Holliday. Hattie is the daughter of Brandan J. Holliday and granddaughter of Debbie Short-Holliday of Hillsboro and Jennifer Swackhamer of Hillsboro. First place winner Ellie Jo Edison with her mother, Mackenzie Edison. Ellie is the daughter of Kyle Edison and the granddaughter of Brain and Kelli Williamson of Hillsboro and Steve Edison of Hillsboro. Third place winner Willow Bea Morris with her mother, Hailey Zimmerman from Greenfield. The Southern Ohio Pregnancy Center sponsored thw event.
HILLSBORO, OH
WDTN

What a $500K home looks like in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Prices are rising for homes both in the Miami Valley and nationwide, but people are still buying homes in spite of the high costs. While you’re looking for your dream home, check out these examples of homes that sold for more than 500,000 in Montgomery County this year.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Wcpo#Crossroads Church#Kroger
Atlas Obscura

World's Largest Horseshoe Crab

This gigantic horseshoe crab has migrated from a harbor in Baltimore, Maryland, to dry land in Ohio. This massive piece of art has had four homes over the last 25 years. The first was in Baltimore, the second in a creationist museum in Kentucky, the third outside a church in Blanchester, Ohio, and now in Hillsboro.
BALTIMORE, MD
WDTN

Greene County moves to high COVID-19 transmission

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Greene County’s COVID-19 transmission rate has moved from medium to high for the week of July 1 through July 7. Greene County Public Health (GCPH) has seen their case numbers going up steadily since June. Health officials said people letting their guards down and summer gatherings may be adding to the […]
GREENE COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Clinton County marriage licenses issued in June

WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations. The following people received a marriage license in June:. • Zachary Allen Pike, 27, a machinist, and Terri Ann Gascon, 25, a...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
dayton.com

Dayton area’s newest Crumbl Cookies location to open Friday

A new cookie store with a weekly rotating menu is opening its second location in the Dayton area on Friday, July 15. Crumbl Cookies will celebrate its grand opening at 2260 N. Fairfield Road, Suite G in Beavercreek from 8 a.m. to midnight, according to the store’s event page on Facebook.
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

2 killed in crash in Highland County

PAINT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people are dead after a crash in Highland County Tuesday morning. Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on SR-138 in Paint Township just after 11 a.m. Troopers say 75-year-old Francis Brown from Greenfield, Ohio, lost control on a curve and left the road, striking a tree.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
wvxu.org

8 Hamilton County projects selected for community revitalization grants

Hamilton County administration is recommending the Board of Commissioners sign off on $3 million in Community Revitalization Grants. Two communities were also selected for separate impact grants totaling $1 million. This is the second time Hamilton County has offered the CRG program. Two years ago it handed out $1.5 million...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
88K+
Followers
113K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy