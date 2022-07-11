‘Goshen loves each other,’ Cleanup continues from last week’s EF2-Tornado

WX Goshen Clean up WX Goshen Clean up

GOSHEN — Dozens of volunteers were out in Goshen Township cleaning up storm debris over the weekend from last week’s EF2-Tornado, our news partner in Cincinnati WCPO reports.

Bob Schoettinger, a volunteer with Crossroads Church, helped with cleanup efforts Saturday in Goshen and had previously volunteered cleanup efforts in Bowling Greene, KY after a tornado hit there in December, according to WCPO.

“I know how traumatic a tornado is on people’s lives when everything is blown away and their way of life instantly changed,” said Schoettinger.

Darin Kroger, the lead of Master of Disasters with Crossroads Response Team, said his team responds to all kinds of natural disasters both locally and across the country, WCPO said.

“We’re just here to help them and we don’t expect anything in return,” Kroger said.

The team is also there for emotional support and Kroger said them being there is bringing both smiles and tears to faces in Goshen, according to WCPO. Kroger said he and his team will be in Goshen as long as they are needed.

Carla Osbourne was sheltered with here family inside a closet in their house the night of the tornado, WCPO said.

“The noise was so loud, we didn’t know if we would come out to anything,” she said.

When they came out, they opened the backdoor and were shocked to see there was nothing left, WCPO said. Osbourne said it is the lover of heir neighbors and complete strangers that are helping them get through this.

“Goshen loves each other and I’m going to tell you there’s a lot of other people coming that don’t live here,” she said. “They’re helping, and I’m so thankful for them.”

