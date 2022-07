One of the best characters to come out of the short-lived but highly acclaimed sketch comedy series The Catherine Tate Show is The Nan – which is essentially series star Catherine Tate dressed as an old lady –, a no-BS woman who speaks her mind and can get quite aggressive when confronted, which makes for incredibly funny situations. That’s why she earned her solo, big-screen adventure in The Nan Movie, which takes the title character on a road trip with her grandson Jamie (Matthew Horne) in order to reconnect with her sister Nell (Katherine Parkinson).

