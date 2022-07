Mary Helen Stanley, 84, of Sour Lake, Texas, went to be with her Heavenly Father and her beloved husband on their wedding anniversary on Friday, July 8, 2022. She was surrounded by her loving family at Baptist Hospital of Southeast Texas, in Beaumont, Texas. Mrs. Stanley was born on August 18, 1937 to the late Jose “Joe” Moreno and Elodia Miranda in Beaumont, Texas.

SOUR LAKE, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO