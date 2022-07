Arthur “Artie” Herman Ripkowski passed away on July 7, 2022 in Katy, Texas after a six-month long illness at the age of 65. He was preceded in death by his father, Herman Edward Ripkowski. He is survived by his beloved mother, Mary Jane Hartel Ripkowski of Liberty; daughter, Heather Rawls and her husband Cory of Baytown; son, Brad Ripkowski and fiancée Andrea Buchhold of Houston; brother, David Ripkowski and his wife Natalie of Dayton; two sisters, JoBeth Maxwell and her husband Steve of Park City, UT, and Amy Boles and her husband Russell of Liberty; two granddaughters, Danilynn (DJ) and Lainey Rawls; and several nieces, nephews and many very close cousins.

LIBERTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO