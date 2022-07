Liberty Development Partners, a joint effort between Connor Investment Real Estate and Logistics and Development Resources, today announced the acquisition of CMC Railroad and Gulf Inland Logistics Park, a 1,158-acre rail served industrial park. Adjacent to Gulf Inland Logistics Park a recent 200-acre acquisition by the partnership will expand the park’s capacity to serve the increasing demand for rail served industrial sites. Gulf Inland Logistics Park features immediate access to the Grand Parkway and US Highway 90 as well as the two largest US Class I Railroads, the BNSF Railway and the Union Pacific Railroad.

LIBERTY COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO