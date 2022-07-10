ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermosa Beach, CA

AVP pro beach volleyball returns to Hermosa Beach after hiatus

Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kb5ar_0gbDs3Mz00
Terese Cannon serves in the AVP Hermosa Beach Open finals. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

The AVP Pro Series Hermosa Beach Open returned from July 8-10 after a two-year hiatus. Pairs Sarah Sponcil and Terese Cannon, and Theo Brunner and Chaim Schalk were winners of this year’s beach volleyball tournament.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K5AZG_0gbDs3Mz00
Volleyball players compete and fans enjoy the finals at the AVP Hermosa Beach Open. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v9xdJ_0gbDs3Mz00
A volleyball player serves at the finals at the AVP Hermosa Beach Open. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DxzgC_0gbDs3Mz00
Fans enjoy pizza while watching the finals at the AVP Hermosa Beach Open. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PtX0d_0gbDs3Mz00
Volleyball players and fans enjoy the finals. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WT3RF_0gbDs3Mz00
Terese Cannon, left, and Sarah Sponcil celebrate winning the AVP Hermosa Beach Open. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16eBQK_0gbDs3Mz00
Terese Cannon, right, and Sarah Sponcil celebrate winning the AVP Hermosa Beach Open. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vju47_0gbDs3Mz00
Taylor Crabb (center) and Taylor Sander (left) loss against and Chaim Schalk celebrate winning the the AVP Hermosa Beach Open. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
visitnewportbeach.com

The Perfect Balboa Island Itinerary for Summer

In search of the perfect daycation? Balboa Island in Newport Beach is the perfect place to spend a carefree day by the bay. This charming neighborhood is home to a medley of quaint boutiques, locally owned restaurants, historic homes and plenty to do and see. Spend an afternoon with your toes in the sand, watching the boats cruise by, and don’t forget to treat yourself to an iconic Balboa Bar! Here’s your guide to a sun-drenched day (or week) on Balboa Island.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
fishduck.com

UCLA’s Newfound Cash Comes With a Steep Price

One of Oregon’s favorite ex-coaches is now on the move to the B1G Conference as the skies in Los Angeles will soon be turning green with all the cash that will now be falling upon Westwood. But, rest assured that money will not be the only thing falling, as Bruin football will now be falling to the bottom of the conference standings.
EUGENE, OR
newportbeachindy.com

Stunning New Luxury Destination VEA Newport Beach Welcomes Visitors

That’s not the only superlative that guests at the new VEA Newport Beach will be using when they see this sensational hotel transformation. Formerly the Newport Beach Marriott Hotel & Spa, the property underwent an extensive refresh – more like a rejuvenation or rebirth – and became VEA Newport Beach, a Marriott Hotel & Spa.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hermosa Beach, CA
Local
California Sports
Hermosa Beach, CA
Sports
irvineweekly.com

Wild Rivers Water Park Splashes Into Irvine

With a soft opening held on Sunday, July 10, it’s safe to say Wild Rivers was a splash with the Irvine community. “After more than a decade, it was amazing to welcome back guests to Wild Rivers in Irvine. Wild Rivers means so much to so many people and to see all those smiling faces on opening day was a dream come true. We’ve heard from many of our guests that the opening day experience exceeded their expectations. We can’t wait to welcome back everyone to the new Wild Rivers with 20 acres of WILD wave pools, water slides, lazy river rides, and more at Irvine’s Great Park.” – Mike Riedel.
IRVINE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

List: Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in LA

Hungry? Yelp released its list of the top 100 places to eat in Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley Monday, highlighting not only local favorites, but also hidden gems and spots tucked away in strip malls that they guarantee will keep you coming back. The list includes French bakeries,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

Tyra Banks Is Finally Opening ‘ModelLand’ In Santa Monica—And The Waitlist Is Open

Leave your selfie sticks behind, slip into your fiercest fit and get ready to shop, pose and slay away at ModelLand . 4th Street’s gold-wrapped facade opens up to an interactive beauty park with deliciously dreamy SMiZE Cream ice cream, jaw-dropping spaces filled with coveted items and professional teams waiting to uncover your best you. Be the first to experience ModelLand and celebrate your uniqueness. Join the waitlist here.
SANTA MONICA, CA
point2homes.com

2804 W Oceanfront, Newport Beach, Orange County, CA, 92663

Incredible opportunity! Location, location, location! Single family oceanfront home in the most desired location on the Newport Beach peninsula. Restaurants, shopping, fishing pier, surfing, movies, biking, boating, beach yoga, beach volleyball, boardwalk fun and more. Your amazing active lifestyle awaits. Park the car and forget about it because it is all right outside your front door. This home boasts a wide-open bottom floor with large entertaining kitchen and living for all your family and friends to enjoy. The large bi-folding cantina doors lead to an oversized patio looking out over the incredible beach and ocean. The upstairs is well situated for a large family plus friends. The large master bedroom looks out over the beach and ocean with views from the Newport Pier to the Huntington Beach Pier and Catalina and San Clemente Islands in the distance. The master bathroom is well appointed with dual vanity, oversized tub, walk-in shower, and separate toilet room. There are two bedrooms that share a jack-jill bathroom with separate vanity areas and shared shower and toilet rooms. The last bedroom is an oversized room that can be used as a bonus room, a large kids bunk room, or your own personal cinema. The last bathroom is large with a mini-tub shower combination. The entire house has recently been fully refreshed and ready for the next family to jump in and start enjoying. Don't wait, come see it today!
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Theo Brunner
freightwaves.com

Long Beach container backlog crosses red line as delays mount

The number of container ships waiting off Los Angeles and Long Beach is well off its highs, but the pileup of import containers waiting on Southern California terminal yards is rapidly reapproaching its peak. Long Beach just crossed a red line. The number of import containers sitting on Long Beach...
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beach Volleyball#Avp#Hiatus#Avp Pro Beach
foxla.com

Yelp's top 100 restaurants in Los Angeles, San Fernando Valley

LOS ANGELES - Whether you're looking for that special hole-in-the-wall gem famous for its tacos al pastor or the best place to sweat it out as you devour the spiciest chicken sandwich you've ever eaten, you are sure to find it in Los Angeles or the San Fernando Valley. Yelp...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Orange County Business Journal

What’s in Store for TravisMathew

TravisMathew’s retail presence is growing nationally in the U.S. and physically in existing stores. The Huntington Beach-based lifestyle apparel brand revealed a full redesign of its flagship store at the Fashion Island shopping center last month. Originally a 2,000-square-foot space, the shop has added another 5,000 square feet to...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
KGET 17

Another life taken by Kern River Sunday, death toll at 320

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Another life was taken by the Kern River Sunday bringing the death toll to 320 since 1968. Pasadena, Calif., resident Bayron Anibal Lopez Martin was seen going under water in the Kern River at Hart Park around 4:15 p.m. The 21-year-old was transported to Kern...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
357K+
Followers
65K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy