“This lady,” Ant Anstead captioned the photo of him and Renée Zellweger that he posted to his Instagram account on July 9. In the pic, Any, 43, cuddled close with Renée, 53, as the two sat out on what appeared to be a beach visit. The Celebrity IOU: Joyride host sat in one chair next to Renée but leaned over so that Bridget Jones’s Diary actress could use his shoulder as a pillow. Renée opted for a denim skirt and light-blue top for this trip, while Ant wore a black t-shirt and pair of faded jeans. Both he and the woman he called “pure class” sported sunglasses for this early-July nap.

