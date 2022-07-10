Panama City’s 10 best free or cheap things to do for families, cyclists and wildlife watchers

They say “two heads are better than one,” and we believe in this saying if the subject is the design art duo Batten and Kamp. Currently based in Hong Kong, New Zealand-born Alexandra Batten and Daniel Kamp have been working on one-of-a-kind furniture pieces that sell and are being acquired by galleries and clients from all over the world. Batten and Kamp is a creative partnership between two talented designers whose works are exhibited at galleries in New York, Shanghai, Paris, Tokyo, Seoul, Copenhagen, and Hong Kong. Their projects are all functional sculptures that many creatives and collectors patronize for their brilliance, allure, and unique charm. The two are in a successful creative partnership that works by launching fascinating, rare, and attractive objects like this well-designed lounge chair.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 27 DAYS AGO