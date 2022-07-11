'Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia' Full Show (07/11/2022)

Jupiter Fund Management CEO Andrew Formica is leaving the $68 billion firm to hang at the beach and "do nothing." Formica, 51 years old, joined the London-based asset manager in 2019, but now plans to return home to Australia. "I just want to go sit at the beach and do...
US stocks were mixed on Tuesday as fresh COVID-19 curbs in China renewed fears about global growth. Benchmark US oil prices dipped back below $100 a barrel, and the euro briefly reached parity with the dollar. Earnings season began with PepsiCo beating quarterly views and raising its full-year outlook.
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares fell Tuesday after a slump on Wall Street erased recent gains. U.S. futures and oil prices also declined. Investors are on the lookout this week for updates on inflation and corporate profits, while renewed coronavirus outbreaks are adding to jitters. The euro cost $1.0025,...
Tom Keene, Jonathan Ferro and Lisa Abramowicz have the economy and the markets "under surveillance" as they cover the latest in finance, economics and investment, and talk with the leading voices shaping the conversation around world markets. This show is simulcast worldwide on Bloomberg Television and Radio. (Source: Bloomberg)
Richard Liu stepped down as JD.com's CEO in April amid Beijing's two-year crackdown on tech giants. He has since cashed out nearly $1 billion of shares in JD.com and its listed subsidiary. Liu has been slowly retreating from JD.com ever since he faced rape allegations in 2018.
The number of active cryptocurrency users at Bank of America has fallen by more than 50% from its peak during the height of the cryptocurrency bull market as cryptocurrency prices plunge and Bitcoin posts its worst quarter in more than a decade. According to Bloomberg, the bank’s cryptocurrency users dropped...
Bank of America has recorded a more than 50% drop in usage, according to data published in its most recent report. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based banking institution says that the number of customers with cryptocurrency exposure declined to less than 500,000 people back in May. In November, for comparison, it topped more than one million active crypto users.
JPMorgan Chase & Co., America’s largest bank, has witnessed the departure of three of its top executives this week. In what seems like a crucially planned exodus, the top executives of the investment bank have secured positions in different firms within the crypto space notwithstanding the current Crypto Winter that has taken a toll on certain entities.
HONG KONG, July 14 (Reuters) - Asian shares struggled on Thursday and the safe haven dollar was strong as white hot U.S. inflation data drove fear the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates even more aggressively to slow price increases, potentially sending the economy into recession.
Those of us anxiously awaiting a summer relief rally for Bitcoin (BTC) may have to wait a little while longer. The bear market is still cleansing us of our excess — and revealing the most toxic players in our industry. I’ve talked to you about Terra (LUNA) — now renamed Terra Classic (LUNC) — Celsius, Three Arrows Capital, BlockFi — what about Voyager Digital? The crypto broker filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this week, putting hundreds of thousands of creditors on high alert.
Michael Burry, the prolific tweeter and hedge fund manager whose prescient bet against the housing market before the 2008 financial crisis was featured in The Big Short, said Tuesday that he thinks inflation could persist for years.
Central banks are increasingly keen to hold China's yuan as a reserve currency, according to a new survey. Some 85% of central bank reserve managers said they already hold or are interested in owning the yuan. More than 80% said a shift to a more "multipolar" world, where the US...
SINGAPORE, July 12 (Reuters) - Singapore's Temasek Holdings (TEM.UL) posted a nearly 6% increase in its portfolio value to a record S$403 billion ($286.5 billion) in the year to March 2022, powered by gains in its unlisted companies and Singapore-based firms.
Greetings, and happy Wednesday! I had to check the calendar before I said the day because does anyone really know what day it is anymore? Amanda had me cracking up with her story on waiting for a new release of Nintendo Switch, only to have the news be something else. I also enjoyed the latest Equity podcast where Natasha and Alex discussed why everyone is copying off each other. Anyway, big tech and crypto news dominated our homepage today, so I have a lot of that for you. Let's get started! — Christine.
Money markets are betting on a three-quarter percentage-point hike by Federal Reserve officials later this month, wagering the US will need to ramp up the pace of monetary tightening to tame inflation. The repricing comes ahead of a key inflation report due Wednesday. The headline figure for June is set...
Bloomberg Opinion Columnist Chris Bryant discusses the rise of the market for publicly traded stakes in private companies. He tells hosts Caroline Hepker and Tom Mackenzie that whilst the IPO and SPAC routes are closed off, some employees who have equity in private start-ups are looking to this growing route to cash out.
Europe's banks, long seen as a systemic risk for the economy, maybe at their healthiest in years, according to the latest official figures. The continent's ailing financial sector famously...
Prices: Bitcoin fell for a fifth day in a row, while the dollar and euro continued to flirt with parity. Traders are looking for clues about inflation in a major economic release expected Wednesday in the U.S. Insights: Valuing NFTs might be more art than science. What's impossible to deny...
The Bank of Korea stepped up its battle against inflation now running at a 23-year high. The central bank raised its key interest rate by a half-percentage point to 2.25% on Wednesday. It's its biggest increase since rates became the BOK's primary monetary tool in the late 1990s. Min Joo Kang, senior economist at ING, discusses what the BOK's decision means for the economy. She speaks with Haidi Stroud-Watts and Shery Ahn on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia." (They began talking before the BOK announced its decision) (Source: Bloomberg)
