'Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia' Full Show (07/11/2022)

By Bloomberg
Bloomberg
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaidi Stroud-Watts in Sydney and Shery Ahn in New...

Bloomberg

'Bloomberg Surveillance Simulcast' Full Show 7/11/2022

Tom Keene, Jonathan Ferro and Lisa Abramowicz have the economy and the markets "under surveillance" as they cover the latest in finance, economics and investment, and talk with the leading voices shaping the conversation around world markets. This show is simulcast worldwide on Bloomberg Television and Radio. (Source: Bloomberg)
u.today

Bank of America Sees Enormous Decline in Crypto Users

Bank of America has recorded a more than 50% drop in usage, according to data published in its most recent report. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based banking institution says that the number of customers with cryptocurrency exposure declined to less than 500,000 people back in May. In November, for comparison, it topped more than one million active crypto users.
zycrypto.com

JPMorgan Lost These Three Execs To Crypto Firms This Week Despite ‘Crypto Winter’

JPMorgan Chase & Co., America’s largest bank, has witnessed the departure of three of its top executives this week. In what seems like a crucially planned exodus, the top executives of the investment bank have secured positions in different firms within the crypto space notwithstanding the current Crypto Winter that has taken a toll on certain entities.
CoinTelegraph

Crypto Biz: Crypto broker goes bankrupt, Bitcoin miner capitulates and China VC funding soars

Those of us anxiously awaiting a summer relief rally for Bitcoin (BTC) may have to wait a little while longer. The bear market is still cleansing us of our excess — and revealing the most toxic players in our industry. I’ve talked to you about Terra (LUNA) — now renamed Terra Classic (LUNC) — Celsius, Three Arrows Capital, BlockFi — what about Voyager Digital? The crypto broker filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this week, putting hundreds of thousands of creditors on high alert.
Fortune

High inflation will last for years amid global turmoil, hedge funder famous from ‘The Big Short’ says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Michael Burry, the prolific tweeter and hedge fund manager whose prescient bet against the housing market before the 2008 financial crisis was featured in The Big Short, said Tuesday that he thinks inflation could persist for years.
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: After filing for bankruptcy, crypto lender Voyager Digital says it will ‘maintain operations’

Greetings, and happy Wednesday! I had to check the calendar before I said the day because does anyone really know what day it is anymore? Amanda had me cracking up with her story on waiting for a new release of Nintendo Switch, only to have the news be something else. I also enjoyed the latest Equity podcast where Natasha and Alex discussed why everyone is copying off each other. Anyway, big tech and crypto news dominated our homepage today, so I have a lot of that for you. Let’s get started! — Christine.
Bloomberg

Traders Fully Price 75-Basis-Point Fed Hike at July Meeting

Money markets are betting on a three-quarter percentage-point hike by Federal Reserve officials later this month, wagering the US will need to ramp up the pace of monetary tightening to tame inflation. The repricing comes ahead of a key inflation report due Wednesday. The headline figure for June is set...
Bloomberg

Market for Stakes in Private Start-Ups (Audio)

Bloomberg Opinion Columnist Chris Bryant discusses the rise of the market for publicly traded stakes in private companies. He tells hosts Caroline Hepker and Tom Mackenzie that whilst the IPO and SPAC routes are closed off, some employees who have equity in private start-ups are looking to this growing route to cash out.
Bloomberg

South Korea Ramps Up Inflation Fight With Large Interest Rate Hike

The Bank of Korea stepped up its battle against inflation now running at a 23-year high. The central bank raised its key interest rate by a half-percentage point to 2.25% on Wednesday. It's its biggest increase since rates became the BOK's primary monetary tool in the late 1990s. Min Joo Kang, senior economist at ING, discusses what the BOK's decision means for the economy. She speaks with Haidi Stroud-Watts and Shery Ahn on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia." (They began talking before the BOK announced its decision) (Source: Bloomberg)
