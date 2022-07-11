ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Courneuve Flash capture French title for 12th time

By Carter Anderson
americanfootballinternational.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother great season in the French D1 Elite Championship League came to a close this past weekend in the league championship game, Casque de Diamant 26 played in Thonon-les-bains. The first championship game since 2019 saw a matchup between the two teams that had won the previous three French...

www.americanfootballinternational.com

