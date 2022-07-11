UNC Charlotte Students Collecting Crayons to Donate to Kindergartners

Students at UNC Charlotte are giving back to the community and making kindergarten classes a little more colorful.

The university’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Club uses student-led projects to educate and inspire change in the community.

Their latest project, The Crayon Project, involves students collecting used crayons from over 40 restaurants in Cornelius, Huntersville, Davidson, Concord, and Charlotte.

The used crayons will be melted down to create new crayons and donated to kindergarten classes in the Charlotte area.

This is the club’s second year running the project. Thousands of colorful donations were collected last year.

“It’s also something so menial. You really don’t think about how often crayons are used in the Charlotte area because there are so many schools in CMS,” said Kylee Hughes, current president of the SDG club.

The project creates a sustainable way to provide crayons to kids in Charlotte.

