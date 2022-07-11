ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

UNC Charlotte Students Collecting Crayons to Donate to Kindergartners

By TheOlympiaDShow
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fy1cE_0gbDoWD300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VkecX_0gbDoWD300

Source: Smith Collection/Gado / Getty


Students at UNC Charlotte are giving back to the community and making kindergarten classes a little more colorful.

The university’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Club uses student-led projects to educate and inspire change in the community.

Their latest project, The Crayon Project, involves students collecting used crayons from over 40 restaurants in Cornelius, Huntersville, Davidson, Concord, and Charlotte.

The used crayons will be melted down to create new crayons and donated to kindergarten classes in the Charlotte area.

This is the club’s second year running the project. Thousands of colorful donations were collected last year.

“It’s also something so menial. You really don’t think about how often crayons are used in the Charlotte area because there are so many schools in CMS,” said Kylee Hughes, current president of the SDG club.

The project creates a sustainable way to provide crayons to kids in Charlotte.

Read the full story here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Woman’s Dog Dies At Local Training Facility

CHARLOTTE, NC – “It’s really really hard to accept and fathom that she’s gone,” said Courtenay Beyer. The Charlotte woman says she is devastated after the death of her dog at a local training facility. “She was a joyful creature. she added so much joy...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Focus your attention on the laundry room

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Laundry room is a forgotten area in many homes, but it doesn’t have to be . Actually it is one of the rooms where people spend a lot of time. Lauren Clement , Interior designer, has some ideas of why we need to focus on this important space in our homes.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcitymetro.com

Q&A with Vaila Shoes founder and CEO Ahriana Edwards

For more than a decade, Charlotte native Ahriana Edwards has struggled to find dress shoes large enough to fit her size-12 feet. With encouragement from her significant other, Edwards launched an online shoe store, Vaila Shoes, in 2020, right in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, when the world’s chaos was at an “all-time high.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
power98fm.com

Gallery: Power 98 Block Party in Gastonia

Thank you to everyone who came out and joined us in Gastonia for another Power 98 Block Party! We had special guests India Shawn, Lil Shordie Scott, Anella Herim, Pooda Robin, and Coby Sosaa. All photos by Mark Borja feel free to download and share. Be sure to tag us on your socials.
GASTONIA, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Education
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Huntersville, NC
Charlotte, NC
Society
City
Concord, NC
City
Cornelius, NC
WCNC

1 killed in University City shooting, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in a shooting in Charlotte's University City area Wednesday morning, police said. The shooting happened just before 6 a.m. on University City Boulevard, near America's Best Wings and Toppers Pizza near Old Concord Road. When officers got to the scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, identified as 48-year-old Karen Baker, was pronounced dead at the scene, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Charlotte#Kindergartners#Charity#Sdg Rrb Club#The Crayon Project#Sdg Club
Fox 46 Charlotte

2 sentenced for armed convenience store robbery on N. Tryon St.

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two men have been sentenced for an armed robbery at a convenience store just north of Uptown two years ago, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced Tuesday. 29-year-old Charlotte resident Rodrick Tillman was sentenced to more than nine years and 24-year-old Charlotte resident Brandon […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Real-deal Philly cheesesteak “whiz wit” coming to Charlotte this summer

After a series of wildly popular cheesesteak pop-ups, Cheat’s Cheesesteak Parlor will open a brick-and-mortar restaurant on Pecan Avenue this Wednesday, July 13. Why it matters: Cheat’s checks all the boxes a good Philly cheesesteak should, and boy is the demand there. Each one of the pop-ups since they started in October has sold out. Location: […] The post Real-deal Philly cheesesteak “whiz wit” coming to Charlotte this summer appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Axios Charlotte

9 of Charlotte’s best secondhand stores

Buying clothes secondhand is a sustainable alternative to fast fashion, which is responsible for mass-producing clothing using cheap materials. Why it matters: Fast fashion, like fast food, is inexpensive and relatively easily accessible. But it has long been criticized for its environmental impact as well as its use of cheap labor overseas. Oxford’s English dictionary […] The post 9 of Charlotte’s best secondhand stores appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

UPDATE: Lincoln County 13-year-old returned safe to his mother

LINCOLNTON – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing east Lincoln teen. Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 2100 block of June Dellinger Road, Stanley, Friday afternoon in reference a 13-year-old who was reportedly last seen the day before, July 7. Det. F. Runyon identified the runaway as Marquise Thomas Lewis.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Former Chester sheriff sentenced to federal prison

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former Chester County Sheriff Alex "Big A" Underwood has been sentenced for stealing money from government programs. On Monday, Underwood appeared in federal court and was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison and ordered to pay around $30,000 in restitution. Underwood was convicted last year...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Four hurt after car flips over embankment in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Several people were injured in an overnight crash on Brookshire Boulevard in northwest Charlotte. A car flipped over an embankment before 12 a.m. Monday in the area of Brookshire Boulevard and Fred Alexander Boulevard. It took a large tow truck to lift the car back...
CHARLOTTE, NC
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
645K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy