ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

CMS to Install Body Scanners in Middle Schools

By TheOlympiaDShow
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DYUFt_0gbDoVKK00

Source: Catherine McQueen / Getty


Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has more plans to improve school safety for the 2022-23 school year.

CMS will install body scanners in its 48 middle schools, according to Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh in an interview with The Charlotte Observer.

The equipment screens students for guns and weapons and is already installed in all 21 of the district’s traditional high schools. It is the same equipment used at the Bank of America Stadium.

23 guns were found on campuses across CMS during the first four months of the last school year.

“This is another one of those important steps to keep our schools safe and orderly,” said Hattabaugh.

The body scanning equipment will also be installed in CMS’ designated K-8 schools, said Eve White, executive director of communications.

Read the full story here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lakenormanpublications.com

Gardner selected as next Mooresville Schools superintendent

MOORESVILLE – An impressive academic background – including a current leadership role in a neighboring district – along with previous experience as a school administrator in Mooresville and direct ties to the community are among the assets the next superintendent of the Mooresville Graded School District (MGSD) brings to the job.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Education
City
Charlotte, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cms#Middle Schools#Guns#Install Body Scanners#The Charlotte Observer#K 8
WSOC Charlotte

Grocery distributor to add 125 jobs with latest regional expansion

CHARLOTTE — A wholesale grocery distributor is expanding its operations once again in the Charlotte region. Hickory-based Merchants Distributors, or MDI, will invest $35 million to expand operations in its hometown. MDI, founded in 1931, plans to add 250,000 square feet of space to its Caldwell County operations and will create 125 additional jobs there.
WBTV

Two ways to stop someone from bleeding out

The City of Charlotte and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools have each faced sanctions in federal court in recent months over their failure to produce documents and other evidence in ongoing civil lawsuits. Potential city zoning changes draw criticism ahead of August vote. Updated: 56 minutes ago. This is something that’s been in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1 killed in University City shooting, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in a shooting in Charlotte's University City area Wednesday morning, police said. The shooting happened just before 6 a.m. on University City Boulevard, near America's Best Wings and Toppers Pizza near Old Concord Road. When officers got to the scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, identified as 48-year-old Karen Baker, was pronounced dead at the scene, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

A New and Improved City of York

CITY OF YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The City of York is getting a long awaited face lift, thanks to a little help from the State of South Carolina. York officials have worked with state representatives like Tommy Pope and Senator Wes Climer to secure $4.8 million dollars in funding to complete several projects in the city, ranging from a sidewalk installation on Lincoln road to a water line replacement on Liberty Street.
YORK, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
spectrumlocalnews.com

Demand for golf remains high as entire Union County course goes up for sale

MONROE, N.C. — A real estate company in Union County said interest in golf is rising thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the proof is in the selling. The Moser Group, a commercial real estate company, says in the last several months it has had three golf course listings, including a current one on Swilcan Burns Drive.
UNION COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Charlotte programs working to help Black residents buy homes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Black Americans are far more likely to be denied mortgages, according to the online real estate firm Zillow. With home ownership seemingly out of reach for many people, some Charlotte programs are trying to help residents achieve the American dream by owning their homes. “In Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Some renters in Charlotte now have new protections

CHARLOTTE — Some renters in Charlotte now have new protections. The Charlotte City Council voted, 9-2, Monday night to prevent housing discrimination based on a source of income, such as Section 8 vouchers. This won’t apply to all developments -- only those that have received city funding. Republicans...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Deadly virus affecting cats confirmed at CMPD Animal Care & Control

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Animal Care & Control confirmed positive cases of Feline Panleukopenia and has implemented immediate protocol changes that were activated July 11 when the first cases were discovered. “As I’m sure you have heard, we have seen some cases of panleukopenia virus...
CHARLOTTE, NC
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
645K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy