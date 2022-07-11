ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starbucks Giving 50% Off Discount on Cold Drinks Every Tuesday in July

 2 days ago
Need your coffee to get the day started? Well, get a load of this limited Starbucks deal.

Starbucks is giving Rewards loyalty members 50% off one handcrafted cold beverage every Tuesday in July with an offer in its app at participating locations.

The rare discount comes after the company announced raising “prices several times to address increasing inflationary pressures” within the last year.

The deal excludes ready-to-drink, bottled beverages, and alcohol and cannot be combined with other offers or discounts, according to the offer’s fine print.

There’s a limit of one discount per person. The offer is not valid for delivery.

