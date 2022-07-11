Police respond to road rage incident near Mullan Road, West Broadway

On July 9, 2022, a Missoula Police Department Officer conducted a traffic stop of a green Ford Explorer. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “A Missoula Police Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation,” Arnold said. “During the contact with the driver, the officer noticed the driver, Dustin Bissell, had a revoked driver’s license and was on probation. The officer observed indicators of impairment on Bissell as well. The officer contacted probation and parole and advised them of the stop, the contact, and the observations during the contact.”

