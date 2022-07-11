Police respond to road rage incident near Mullan Road, West Broadway

MISSOULA, Mont. — Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services responded to a 911 call regarding shots fired at a residence in North Glacier Homes around 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Officials say a single victim was taken to the hospital. Officers arrested one person. This incident remains under investigation by BLES and...
On July 11, 2022, at approximately 5:43 pm, a Missoula Police Department officer was dispatched to a report of a female suspect who had reportedly attempted to stab a person with a box cutter near the Poverello Center. Upon arrival, the officer observed the female suspect, who was later identified as Lora Hernandez and ordered her to sit on the curb and put her hands on top of her head. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
In the early morning hours of July 11, 2022, a male, John Doe, was asleep in his trailer located on Beckwith Street in Frenchtown, Montana. Doe was awoken when three individuals entered the trailer and began arguing with and intimidating Doe’s roommate. One individual was later identified as 39-year-old...
On July 9, 2022, a Missoula Police Department Officer conducted a traffic stop of a green Ford Explorer. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “A Missoula Police Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation,” Arnold said. “During the contact with the driver, the officer noticed the driver, Dustin Bissell, had a revoked driver’s license and was on probation. The officer observed indicators of impairment on Bissell as well. The officer contacted probation and parole and advised them of the stop, the contact, and the observations during the contact.”
MISSOULA, Mont. - Part of Stephens Ave. in Missoula is blocked for a crash around the 700 block. Two cars were reportedly involved in the accident on the corner of Franklin St. and Stephens Ave. Sunday afternoon. The conditions of those involved in the crash is currently unknown.
MISSOULA, Mont. - An alert is out for a man last seen in Missoula Monday evening. Shane Patrick Cummins, 65, is described as 6-foot-2, 250 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. He was wearing a dark blue tank top and blue jeans when he was last seen. The Montana...
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police responded to a call of a bicyclist being hit by a vehicle near Orange Street and South First Street West in Missoula around 5:21 p.m. on Saturday. Officials say a sport utility vehicle hit an adult male riding his bike. He was taken to...
MISSOULA, Mont. — There is still no firm date posted for when crews will get Going-to-the-Sun Road all the way open through Logan Pass. At one point, park officials were hoping for this Wednesday, but the newest update says the plow crews are not done. They have punched through...
MISSOULA, Mont. — Police reopened East Broadway after closing the road for a report of suspicious activity around 2:40 p.m. on Friday. Investigators determined the report to be false. Police say there is no threat to the public at this time. Traffic is flowing normally in the area again.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Helena National Forest reports firefighters are responding to a wildfire on the east end of the Little Belt Mountains, which can be seen from Judith Gap and Harlowton. On Tuesday night the fire was reported to be 10-15 acres. It is burning in steep, hard-to-access, terrain....
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department will host National Night Out, a family event to showcase special teams and equipment. The event includes free ice cream, a car seat check and an opportunity for kids to try out the police equipment. MPD will host the event on Tuesday,...
MISSOULA, Mont. — With summer in full swing, people are spending a bit more time engaging in outdoor activities. People all around the treasure state are more inclined to bike during the hotter months leading to higher rate of bike theft. Bike registrations are a simple and easy way...
POLSON – An investigation is continuing into a Thursday home invasion in Ronan. Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says 9-1-1 dispatchers received a report of a home invasion and assault on Hummingbird Lane. Deputies responded to the scene and determined the only person in the home had been assaulted...
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Fire Department is hard at work this year. According to officials this year has been harder than most years. “So we are pushing well over 11,000 calls for 2021 and we are expecting to exceed that this year,” Missoula Fire Department Assistant Chief Philip Keating said.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Lone Pine Tunnel is closed to pedestrians and cyclists this week as artists work to paint new artwork on the interior walls and entrances. The tunnel is part of Kalispell's shared-use trail system. The KALICO Art Center and Rails to Trails collaborated on the project south...
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on a proposed path preservation project in Missoula. The project would repair tree root damage, crack seal, overlay and fog seal about one mile north of the Northside Greenway Path, along the Montana Rail Link Railroad. The...
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Center for Asbestos Related Disease will hold mobile screenings clinics in Missoula starting in August. Center workers will check people for asbestos-related disease from a vermiculite mine that operated for over 70 years in Libby before closing in 1990. CARD was established in Libby to...
