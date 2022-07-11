The Sounds Of Summer

The album that is begging to be heard this summer is Jack White’s Fear of the Dawn. Released in April, Fear of the Dawn is more of the clever lyricism and caffeinated beats that listeners expect from Jack White, but wrapped in a charming, if not always fun, package. This one won’t be your beach party go-to album, but it will keep you company on a long and winding road trip.

Along the same lines, check out the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ latest release, Unlimited Love, which will promptly transport you to a California beach that feels vintage and very in-the-moment. While this is a little different than what fans might expect from the Chili Peppers, it feels fun, fresh, and alive.

By Vanessa Hutchison

