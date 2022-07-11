ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Sounds Of Summer

 2 days ago
The album that is begging to be heard this summer is Jack White’s Fear of the Dawn. Released in April, Fear of the Dawn is more of the clever lyricism and caffeinated beats that listeners expect from Jack White, but wrapped in a charming, if not always fun, package. This one won’t be your beach party go-to album, but it will keep you company on a long and winding road trip.

Along the same lines, check out the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ latest release, Unlimited Love, which will promptly transport you to a California beach that feels vintage and very in-the-moment. While this is a little different than what fans might expect from the Chili Peppers, it feels fun, fresh, and alive.

By Vanessa Hutchison

P.S. Add these books to your summer reading list.

Today's Transitions

Two Books To Add To Your Summer Reading List

If you’re looking for a funny beach read this summer, be sure to pick up Lessons in Chemistry, by Bonnie Garmus. Set in 1960s California, this novel will make you chuckle while it also tackles the more weighty issues of feminism at a time when women weren’t allowed to do much. Check it out if there’s a Mrs. Maisel-sized hole in your life that needs to be filled.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Today's Transitions

Island Life In Wisconsin: Heading North For A Second Home

It took about 27 minutes for me to fall in love with Maine. On a recent trip there this past spring, my heart was captured in a well-worn lobster cage and thrown overboard. Somewhere in a silent cove lobster boats bob atop me like aquatic pickup trucks. Bald eagles and crows soar overhead through puffy cumulus clouds, grazing the tops of pine trees. Fog and seaspray haze the horizon at dawn and dusk. And after a spring squall, a firework display of crashing waves flashes along the craggy coastline.
WISCONSIN STATE
HollywoodLife

C. Ross Turns A Headful Of ‘Hazy Ideas’ Into A Psych-Folk Dreamscape In New ‘Skull Creator’ Album

A passed-around quote goes, “The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second-best time is now.” Not wanting to wait any more time, singer/guitarist Chad Ross adopts the C.ROSS identity for Skull Creator, an album that grows into an expanding forest of sound and ideas. Over the project’s eight songs, the psych-rock stalwart and garage rock legend creates a dreamy landscape that leaves the listener feeling more centered in their place in this grand, endless universe.
MUSIC
soultracks.com

First Listen: Joyce Sims returns with a “Love” classic

(July 13, 2022) Joyce Sims first captivated audiences in the mid-1980s with a string of self-penned songs which deftly blended soulful melodies with a dance-savvy structure. Fortified with the production prowess of hip-hop guru Mantronik, gems such as “Come into My Life,” “Lifetime Love,” and “All and All” became staples of both R&B radio and nightclubs stateside, while also garnering the singer-songwriter a large following throughout Europe.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Everything to Know About Beyoncé's Renaissance Album

"Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving," the Grammy-winning singer wrote on Instagram alongside the album's cover art. "My intention was...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood Admits He Dreamed of Playing With the Rolling Stones

Fleetwood Mac and The Rolling Stones are among the most influential and recognizable bands in rock and roll history. Both bands helped define the sound of American music for decades—despite both being British. In fact, while most consider rock and roll an American cultural export, many of the genre’s most iconic artists are British: The Beatles, Pink Floyd, The Who, Led Zeppelin, etc.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards Once Revealed the Guitarists He Admires Most

There is no doubt that one of the rock music world’s greatest guitarists happens to be Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones. But there are other guitarists whom even he admires. The Stones‘ sound comes from a blend of blues and soul music that has touched them for decades. Hearing Richards play that familiar riff to “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” remains a joy to millions. What about these other guitarists? He talked about it one time.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Keith Richards Hated Rolling Stones’ ‘Satisfaction’ at First

Mick Jagger said Keith Richards was not a fan of the Rolling Stones classic "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" when they first penned the chart-topping tune. Released in 1965, "Satisfaction" became the band's first U.S. No. 1 hit and has become regarded as a rock standard, particularly because of Richards' driving riff. But after the band recorded the song, Richards disagreed with manager and producer Andrew Loog Oldham's assessment of its potential.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Beyoncé’s Renaissance Cover Art Is Here, And It’s Wild

A couple of weeks ago, Beyoncé announced that she would release a new solo album called Renaissance this summer. It’ll be her first full-on solo LP since she came out with Lemonade more than six years ago, and anticipation, as you’d imagine, is high. Last week, Beyoncé released the LP’s first single, the absolute banger “Break My Soul.” Today, she’s unveiled the Renaissance album art, and it’s really something.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Pink Floyd Put Bickering Aside to Finally Announce ‘Animals’ Reissue

Click here to read the full article. Pink Floyd have finally announced the release date for the long-delayed reissue of their classic 1977 LP Animals. Animals 2018 Remix will arrive starting Sept. 16, with the Orwellian concept album also receiving its first-ever 5.1 Stereo Sound release. While the reissue doesn’t feature any bonus tracks, it does include a polished-up mix overseen by engineer James Guthrie of the original five-song album on CD, vinyl, Blu-ray, and SACD.  As the title suggests, the remix was completed in 2018 and originally intended for release around that time; however, the reissue was delayed as former band...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Psychedelic Meaning Behind “Comfortably Numb” by Pink Floyd

Pink Floyd released “Comfortably Numb,” featured on their eleventh studio album The Wall, in 1979 and again in 1980 as a B-side single to “Hey You.” The six-minute song is one of Pink Floyd’s most well-known, boasting one of the most legendary guitar solos of all time. Along with its legendary solo, the song provides airy and eerie lyrics by Roger Waters.
MUSIC
Today's Transitions

Adapt Your Technology to Meet Your Needs

In today’s world, effective technology use is not only helpful, but necessary in order to communicate, work, and live a productive life. However, many people struggle with using devices like computers and smartphones due to hand tremors and shaking associated with conditions like Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis. Fortunately, a number of companies have developed assistive devices to help those who live with these conditions use technology more easily and comfortably. If you or a loved one needs assistance using tech to communicate, here are some options to consider:
ELECTRONICS
The Guardian

‘I was on the high of highs, and suddenly it was over’: Linda Hoover on her great lost LP with Steely Dan

Few wannabe pop stars release their debut album at the age of 71, especially one that was recorded more than half a century earlier. But Linda Hoover’s I Mean to Shine is no ordinary album. Not only does the backing group feature three future members of Steely Dan – Donald Fagen, Walter Becker and Jeff “Skunk” Baxter – it also includes five Becker-Fagen songs, all of them little-known and one of them never previously heard. This historic pop artefact has gathered dust for 52 years after her label boss withheld the release. “I was not emotionally prepared when I was told the album was being shelved, and I felt like it was my fault,” says Hoover today. “I knew nothing about the music business, or any business for that matter. I was rolling along on the high of highs and suddenly it was over.”
MUSIC
Outsider.com

VIDEO: Zack de la Rocha Wrecks Leg Mid-concert, Finishes Show and Is Eventually Helped off Stage

What a tumble! During Rage Against the Machine’s show at the United Center in Chicago on Monday (July 11th), frontman Zack de la Rocha wrecked his leg while performing. According to TMZ, Zack de la Rocha and the rest of the Rage Against the Machine crew were four songs into their set when the singer began hopping on one leg while running across the stage during the rock music group’s number “Bullet in the Head.”
CHICAGO, IL
Ultimate Classic Rock

20 Years Ago: Red Hot Chili Peppers Struggle Mightily With ‘By the Way’

In retrospect, there was a great deal for the Red Hot Chili Peppers to celebrate with their eighth studio album. Released on July 9, 2002, By the Way was a multi-million-selling success that gave the group its highest chart position to date at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 while spawning a pair of No. 1 Alternative Airplay singles in "Can't Stop" and the title track. The LP was also rabidly embraced by the U.K., where the seven-times-platinum By the Way hit No. 1 and led to a record-setting three-night run before an estimated 240,000 fans at Hyde Park in London.
MUSIC
Today's Transitions

Today's Transitions

