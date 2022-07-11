That’s An Awful Lot Of Bad Ledges

Local entrepreneur Dave Hunegnaw has a plan to not only create more density in existing urban neighborhoods, but finally build himself a garage. Hunegnaw and his wife purchased their garage-less house in Italian Village 15 years ago. The plan was always to build a garage, but when his neighbors built a garage with a carriage house for their in-laws a few years ago, a whole new plan started to emerge. What if he could build something similar and monetize it to rent out the space? As he started going through the process of designing and engineering the structure, the entrepreneurial mindset took over – if he was going to do it once, why not do it 100, 200, 300 times?

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO