Manhattan, NY

That’s An Awful Lot Of Bad Ledges

quartersnacks.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article95th and Columbus might be the *original* Forbidden Banks, as explained by Eli Gesner in Jenkem’s “Neighborhoods” video on the Upper West Side. 📷 Photo by Greg Navarro. Pretty much the only Go Skate Day edit worth your time, year after year: Sabotage’s GSD 2022...

quartersnacks.com

TMZ.com

Conway Rips Funk Flex & DJ Suss One For Being NYC 'Old Heads'

Griselda rapper Conway The Machine isn't playing nice with NYC DJs Funkmaster Flex and Suss One -- he's telling the old-school vets is time to hang it up for good. The slick words targeted the city’s top 2 hip hop stations: Hot 97 and Power 105 … while sharing his tales of seeing Flex in public, and claiming he's clueless about the current hip hop scene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
columbusunderground.com

Local Entrepreneur Wants to Build An Apartment in Your Backyard

Local entrepreneur Dave Hunegnaw has a plan to not only create more density in existing urban neighborhoods, but finally build himself a garage. Hunegnaw and his wife purchased their garage-less house in Italian Village 15 years ago. The plan was always to build a garage, but when his neighbors built a garage with a carriage house for their in-laws a few years ago, a whole new plan started to emerge. What if he could build something similar and monetize it to rent out the space? As he started going through the process of designing and engineering the structure, the entrepreneurial mindset took over – if he was going to do it once, why not do it 100, 200, 300 times?
COLUMBUS, OH
greenwichfreepress.com

Evolution Gaming Studio Opens in Connecticut

Evolution, a live casino operator for digital platforms, has begun operating in Connecticut. The company, which has already hired 140 employees to work at its newly built studio in Fairfield, is expected to hire up to 400 total workers in Connecticut, offering technical, production, administrative and information technology positions, as well as security.
FAIRFIELD, CT
NBC4 Columbus

Neighbors rally against Far East Columbus apartment development

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus residents in a Far East Side neighborhood are making it clear: They do not want a proposed apartment complex to come to the area. The development would be built at 198 McNaughten Road. The developer wants to turn the location into a 296-unit apartment complex, with neighbors concerned the road […]
COLUMBUS, OH
GreenwichTime

Food trucks at Bridgeport's Seaside Park: What to know about the eats

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Just as New Haven has become a beacon for food truck enthusiasts with 'Food Truck Paradise,' the city of Bridgeport looking at replicating the successful food truck formula at Seaside Park. “I said, ‘It’s something similar, like what they...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Street Fight

2022-07-11@8:49pm–#Bridgeport CT– EMS responding to a street fight at One Ferry Boulevard, where the ferry comes in. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
10TV

5 Kias, Hyundais stolen within 5 hours across Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In a span of five hours Monday night, five Kias and Hyundais were stolen in Columbus. The thefts happened between 5 and 10 p.m. For several months, CrimeTracker 10 has reported on a group of juveniles, dubbed the "Game Over kids," that police say are stealing cars across Columbus. Many of the vehicles are Kias and Hyundais.
COLUMBUS, OH
New Jersey 101.5

Angry teen picks fight with cop at Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ

An angry teenager picked a fight with a police officer at Six Flags Great Adventure and ended up in handcuffs, according to Jackson police. Two Jackson officers were already at the park working security on July 10 when they got a call about a fight in progress in the Boardwalk area. When they got there, they say they found an angry male teen that was "highly agitated."
JACKSON, NJ
#Etiquette#Skateboarding#Sabotage#95th#Qs#Skhateyou#Free#Skate House#Frankhouse#Thrasher
CBS New York

Video shows vehicle being stolen from Brooklyn driveway

NEW YORK - Video shows a suspect snatching car keys out of a man's hand in his Brooklyn driveway and taking off in his vehicle.It happened just after 5 p.m. Thursday at a home near East 88th Street and Seaview Avenue in Canarsie.Police say a 71-year-old man had just parked his SUV in his driveway when a young man ran up to him and tried to take his car keys out of his hand.Surveillance video shows the suspect and the victim struggling before the suspect punches the victim in the face and takes the keys.The suspect then gets into the...
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Folk nation leader charged with possession of ammunition in connection to March 22 shooting

On July 12, Kwyme Waddell of Brooklyn, who is involved in the leadership of the No Love City (NLC) street gang, a subsidiary of the Folk Nation Gangster Disciples, was arrested and charged with felony possession of ammunition. The charge is in relation to a shooting committed on March 22, 2022, in which Waddell allegedly fired at least 11 rounds into a crowd on the block of East 21st Street between Ditmas Avenue and Dorchester Road in Flatbush right after 9:30 p.m.
BROOKLYN, NY
Place
Mexico City
Sports
NBC New York

NJ Man Arrested in Midtown Recording Studio Murder Mystery

A 24-year-old New Jersey man has been arrested on a charge of murder in a baffling double homicide at a Hell's Kitchen recording studio earlier this year, authorities say. Kabal Reyes, of Linden, was apprehended Monday morning in the May 5 shooting on West 37th Street, the NYPD said. No details on what led authorities to Reyes or a motive for the shooting were immediately available.
LINDEN, NJ
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: 3 Shot 1 Critical In Underage Party

2022-07-09@10:30pm– 3 shot, 1 critical at a shooting inside Calvin Hall/Hungarian Bistro at 30 Hibiscus Street (off Kings Highway). Police from surrounding towns were called to disperse the large crowd from the streets. K-9 from surrounding towns called to track the shooter who is still at large. The hospitals were put on lock-down due to large crowds.

