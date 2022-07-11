ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bephies Beauty Supply Reimagines the Air Jordan 7

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFurthering its women’s focus, Jordan Brand has tapped Bephies Beauty Supply, founded by Union Los Angeles co-owner Beth “Bephie” Gibbs, to reimagine the Air Jordan 7. The Bephies Beauty Supply x Air Jordan 7 SP set to release later this year will celebrate the iconic footwear model’s 30th...

Hypebae

Parade Introduces Gender Expansive Underwear Range, "New:Cotton"

Gen Z-favorite label Parade is making underwear more accessible and inclusive with the launch of “New:Cotton,” a line of basics that are gender-expansive. The collection, co-designed with the Parade community for over 12 months, is comprised of 10 essential styles. The Boxer, Boxer Brief, Trunk and Playsuit are created to celebrate individuality and to fit anyone, while being made from fabrics responsibly sourced from trees and upcycled cotton. Bras and briefs arrive in color options ranging from bright orange to lilac purple, while boxer shorts are offered in black, gray, green, blue and more. The collection also features cropped tank tops and bodysuits that double as casual wear when styled with jeans or a shirt.
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Jordan Max Aura 4 “Black Cat”

With newly designed lifestyle models like the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low and Jordan TWO TREY, it’s clear that Jordan Brand is still dipping into retro pot to inform modern footwear products. With its combination of Air Max technology and the Tinker era, the Jordan Max Aura line’s been going strong for three installments already, with a fourth on the way.
hypebeast.com

The Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid is Coming in "Pine Green"

Joining the “White/Clear-White” and “Black/Clear-Black” releases back in June, Off-White™ and. are set to deliver another Nike Air Force 1 Mid release. The upcoming “Pine Green” colorway for the collaboration centers around a two-tone “Pine Green/White” color scheme. The Off-White™ x...
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 13 “Black/University Blue”

The Air Jordan 13 may not boast the same popularity as some of the single digit models from Michael Jordan’s eponymous imprint, but it’s historical importance can’t be understated. Over the past two years, the black panther-inspired design has emerged in a series of non-original ensembles with...
inputmag.com

The Air Jordan 37 is all about bounce

Sometimes what an athlete can do in the air grabs more attention than what happens on the ground. Jordan Brand’s latest model, the Air Jordan 37, is designed to celebrate that airtime and equip athletes with a sneaker built for multidirectional performance. Drawing inspiration from Jordan’s sneaker past, the new kicks are designed with the next generation of basketball athletes in mind.
The Spun

Look: Best Marisa Miller 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Just last month, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was launched around the world. Over the years, there have been a number of iconic shoots that last the test of time. One of those came over a decade ago when Marisa Miller graced the magazine's pages in noting but body paint.
hypebeast.com

An Early Look at the Air Jordan 9 "Fire Red"

Amongst the clamoring of popular Jordan Brand silhouettes, the Air Jordan 9 has remained a lowkey option in the brand’s rotation of offerings. Now, it takes on the iconic “Fire Red” colorway that has previously graced the likes of the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 5 and additional Swoosh styles.
hypebeast.com

Official Images of the Nike Air Max Scorpion "Black"

While Nike’s success with its classic models has remained consistent for decades, the Swoosh continues to expand its range every year. Its latest expansion takes place on the famous. Nike. Air Max line with the introduction of the Air Max Scorpion. An early look popped up at the end...
hypebeast.com

Jordan Brand’s Air Jordan 3 Receives a "Black Gold" Makeover

As always, Jordan Brand is continuing to widen its collection of classic silhouettes with new designs that ensure the sneaker never leaves the new school. Following up on its well-received “Desert Elephant” edition of the Air Jordan 3, the sneaker is now introducing an exclusive “Black Gold” version.
WWD

Maison Margiela Artisanal Couture Fall 2022

During the coronavirus pandemic, fashion houses turned into movie studios, as shows gave way to digital presentations. Maison Margiela kept an irregular schedule for its high-end Artisanal line, presenting just two collections — one in July 2020, one a year ago — via freeform feature films helmed by photographer Nick Knight and “La Vie en Rose” director Olivier Dahan, respectively.
GQMagazine

Supreme and Nike Are Bringing Shox Back

Supreme and Nike have been collaborating for 20 years. Among their greatest hits: camouflage takes on the streamlined Air Max 96 silhouette; a pair of SB Dunk Low Pros with the elephant print originally used across the Air Jordan III; star-spangled Dunk Highs; and an in-your-face baroque Foamposite. That's not to mention plenty of apparel to match.
sneakernews.com

Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra Emerges In “University Gold” Morning After New Album

Whether or not you’re a fan of his recent Black Coffee-assisted album, there’s no denying Aubrey “Drake” Graham commanded a large chunk of attention on the internet last night with the announcement and release of his seventh studio album, “Honestly, Nevermind.” The Canadian megsastar is ostensibly trying to do the same in the realm of sneakers, as official images of his NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra in a “Black/University Gold” has surfaced.
hypebeast.com

A Closer Look at the Air Jordan 13 "French Blue"

To kick off 2022, Jordan Brand was quick to present several looks for the Air Jordan 13. These included “Del Sol” and “Court Purple” colorways that launched in Q1. Now, after a first look popped up in May, the “French Blue” take on the Air Jordan 13 has once again surfaced with more imagery. The well-known color palette has touched down on various Jordan Brand silhouettes previously, including on the Air Jordan 12 in 2016.
sneakernews.com

This Nike Air Huarache Looks Back At An OG Mowabb Colorway

Preceding all the original re-issues that landed in stores in the Fall of 2021, this Air Mowabb colorway actually surfaced in late 2019 as part of Olivia Kim’s collaborative capsule with Nike. Inspired by her youthful days in NYC and the party scene, the then-Nordstrom VP got the opportunity to design five classic silhouettes as a nod to the fashion styles of the 1990s. Part of that collection was the Air Mowabb in the original brown.black colorway, slightly modified with a mini Swoosh logo at the fore-foot and the Betty Boop hangtags.
hypebeast.com

Official Images of Air Jordan 5 "Concord"

The Jordan Brand is releasing a brand new colorway for the Air Jordan 5. Coming in a “Concord” iteration, the shoe is slated to arrive later this summer, ready for the Fall 2022 lineup. The classic silhouette comes dressed in a white leather base upper, featuring dark concord...
hypebeast.com

Nike Air Force 1 High Arrives in a White and Blue Iteration

Continuing the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1, has revealed yet another special edition, this time focusing on the Air Force 1 High. The shoe arrives in a retro white/cream leather upper base and features blue color blocking and detailing. The Nike Air Force 1 High includes special “1”-branded tongue tags layered with the Swoosh on the tongue tag, as well as “82-22” printed on the insoles as a nod to the 40th-anniversary celebrations. The retro “Nike Air” branding also features Bruce’s signature on the tongue tags, adding another unique element to the design. The Swoosh on the panels and the Air branding on the midsole is in blue. A mini-Swoosh is stitched near the toe box as an added detail as the shoe sits on a white gum outsole to round out the design.
sneakernews.com

Hulk-Friendly Colors Take Over The Latest Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus

As the Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus continues being promoted by the brand, the partly-recycled sneaker is experimenting with different color palettes. Recently, the updated Air Max proposition appeared in a mix of greens, purples and grey, creating an ensemble worthy of a “Hulk” moniker. Mesh base layers opt for the blandest makeup of the pair, with mixed-materials overlays at the toe, profiles and heel deviating in a series of green hues. Underfoot, the Nike Crater Foam midsole also indulges in an understated off-white tone, allowing for the visible Airbags nearby to steal the spotlight with their eye-catching flair. Lastly, the modified Air Max Plus features a predominantly grey Nike Grind outsole solution underfoot, allowing for the upper’s Hulk-reminiscent arrangement to revel in the spotlight, while also inching closer to saving the planet.
hypebeast.com

Air Jordan 36 Low Releases in "White Iridescent" for Summer 2022

The Jordan Brand is coming through with a pair of crisp, clean “White Iridescent” colorway for the coveted Air Jordan 36 Low. The offering sees the classic low-top silhouette dressed in a white base with metallic silver detailing makeup, paired with iridescent detailing. The minimal color scheme also features a Jacquard Leno-Weave upper for extra durability, all taied together with a TPU ribbon. For extra comfort, the shoe comes equipped with a full-length Zoom Air Strobel unit directly placed on the upper and stacked with a Zoom Air unit at the base of the forefoot. On top of the added level of comfort, the shoe gives athletes a better sense of the ground to improve responsiveness.
hypebeast.com

A First Look at the Two 18 x Air Jordan 2 Low

The year of the Air Jordan 2 looks to remain in full force. Jordan Brand has worked with a star studded lineup of collaborators including Nina Chanel Abney, Maison Château Rouge, Union LA, J Balvin and many more to reimagine the Air Jordan 2 for 2022. While traditionally the Air Jordan 2 hasn’t received as much praise as its neighboring silhouettes, Jordan Brand has made a significant push this year to inspire change. Now, teaming up with Detroit-based sneaker boutique Two 18, yet another collaborative colorway hits the Air Jordan 2 Low.
