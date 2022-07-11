NBA Twitter reacts to James Wiseman's Summer League debut

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

After missing the final run of his rookie campaign and his full sophomore season, James Wiseman made his long-awaited return to the court in the NBA Summer League on Sunday against the San Antonio Spurs.

Wiseman didn’t waste time in his Summer League debut. For the Golden State Warriors’ first points of the game, The 2020 No. 2 overall pick hammered down a lob dunk from Jonathan Kuminga.

The alley-oop dunk in the opening seconds was just the start of an impressive debut in the Summer League for the 21-year-old center.

Wiseman went on to tally 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field with two boards in 20 minutes. Along with showing off his skillset around the rim, Wiseman knocked down his lone 3-pointers against the Spurs.

The third-year big man did struggle with foul trouble in his debut, recording seven fouls against San Antonio.

With Wiseman’s help, the Warriors notched their first win in the 2022 edition of the Summer League. Along with securing a victory in his debut, Wiseman’s performance garnered some attention from the NBA Twitter community.

Following Wiseman’s debut, the NBA community on Twitter exploded with reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying about Wiseman and the Warriors on Sunday night.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!