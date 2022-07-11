ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, NY

“Not For Today, But Forever” Waterloo’s Main Street School Coming Back to Life

By Greg Cotterill
 2 days ago
State Senator Pam Helming took part in Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony at the old Waterloo Main Street School where work has been underway to transform the building into 35 apartments. Two by Four Construction of East Syracuse purchased the building from the school district for $600,000 in June 2020....

