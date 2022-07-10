ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Watch: Warriors' James Wiseman slams alley-oop in Summer League debut

By Tommy Call III
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nBhK0_0gbDgWvN00
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In the Golden State Warriors’ second game of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, all eyes were on third-year center James Wiseman.

After missing the end of his rookie season and his entire sophomore NBA campaign due to a knee injury, the former No. 2 overall pick made his Summer League debut on Sunday against the San Antonio Spurs.

With the spotlight shining on Wiseman, Warriors fans didn’t have to wait long to see a highlight from the 21-year-old center. In the opening seconds of the contest, Jonathan Kuminga found Wiseman at the rim for a must-see lob dunk.

Via @SportsCenter on Twitter:

Wiseman’s early dunk set the tone for an impressive debut performance from the young prospect. During the Warriors’ first Summer League victory, Wiseman tallied 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field with two boards in 20 minutes. The 7-footer knocked down his only 3-point attempt against the Spurs.

With a win finally on the books, the Warriors will meet the Boston Celtics in a Summer League rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. PT.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Ray Allen Reveals His Pick For Greatest NBA Player Of All-Time

Ray Allen - one of the greatest sharpshooters in the history of basketball - is finally weighing in on the greatest-NBA-player-of-all-time debate. During a recent debate, Allen named Michael Jordan to be the greatest player in the history of the NBA. His debate opponent argued LeBron James deserves the throne.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Basketball
City
San Francisco, CA
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Basketball
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Wiseman
Person
Jonathan Kuminga
The Spun

Carmelo Anthony On Playing With His Son: NBA World Reacts

Carmelo Anthony was in attendance for Monday night's Summer League game between the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs. At one point during the game, he was interviewed by ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth. Hubbarth asked Anthony if he has any intentions of playing with his son, Kiyan, in the NBA. "No,...
NBA
Inside The Warriors

Ja Morant Reveals What He Told Warriors After Game 6

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant recently had some criticism for the way Golden State celebrated their championship, specifically taking exception to their shots at Memphis. "I just felt like if I won a championship, I wouldn't be thinking about no other team or what somebody said months ago," Morant told Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks. "I'm gonna be celebrating a championship, I'm gonna be happy with my teammates. As you see after they won a championship, everything was Grizzlies. Playing 'Whoop That Trick' on they parade, showing it in the club, talking about Jaren, this and that."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TMZ.com

Ja Morant Says He Would Have 'Cooked' Michael Jordan In His Prime

Ja Morant says if he were born a few decades earlier ... he would've given Michael Jordan hell on the basketball court -- saying he straight up would've "cooked" His Airness in his prime. Morant made the eyebrow-raising comments while speaking with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks this week ... after...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The Nba Summer League#The San Antonio Spurs#The Boston Celtics
Larry Brown Sports

Longtime Spurs fixture makes stunning decision to leave team

Gregg Popovich is set to lose one of his most trusted lieutenants. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported Monday that longtime San Antonio Spurs assistant Chip Engelland will be leaving the team upon the conclusion of his contract. Engelland has been a fixture for the Spurs, serving in their organization since 2005 (including during their 2007 and 2014 titles).
NBA
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NewsBreak
Facebook
fadeawayworld.net

The Greatest Point Guard From Every NBA Team

The point guard position has produced some of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball. Usually seen as the floor general and the ones who control the pace of the game, point guards, are vital to any team’s success. One can not recite the history of the game without bringing up the great point guards and what they accomplished throughout. There are currently 30 point guards in the Hall Of Fame for their contributions to the game, and there have been 10 MVP trophies awarded to the position. There have been just 7 point guards to win an NBA Finals MVP trophy and only 3 to have ever won both regular-season and Finals MVP.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tar Heels five-star target hoping to visit Duke, Kentucky

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program only have a handful of offers out to prospects in the 2024 recruiting class as they continue to set their board here this Summer. One player that landed an offer from UNC is five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson. The Dallas, Texas native is ranked No. 3 overall in the 2024 class per the 247Sports recruiting rankings and is starting to see his recruitment pick up here in July. Johnson has a total of 16 offers and has Blue Blood programs like UNC, Duke, Kansas and Kentucky after him.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans' Derrick Henry tops ESPN's RB rankings for 2022

In a poll of coaches, players, scouts and executives, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry was ranked as the No. 1 running back in the NFL going into 2022. The poll was done by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. It’s the second year in a row that Henry lands in the top spot. Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor received the same amount of first-place votes as Henry but finished with a lower composite score.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

128K+
Followers
173K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy