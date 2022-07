Not everyone is still playing a sport and taking daily walks at the age of 91, but Alice Mohr of Kirkwood is. Mohr, who lives at Aberdeen Heights with her husband, John, has 15 medals to her name from the Senior Olympics. She has been a regular participant of the games since 1995. The list of sports she competes in is long and varied, ranging from team sports including softball and water volleyball to individual competition in badminton, track and field, and power walking.

KIRKWOOD, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO