A’s will look to shut down Corey Seager-led Rangers
mypanhandle.com
2 days ago
A’s will look to shut down Corey Seager-led Rangers. The Corey Seager that the Texas Rangers expected has shown up in July. To the organization, this isn’t a surprise, because it was only a matter of time. To the Oakland Athletics, that’s not great news. They have...
DENVER (AP) — Charlie Blackmon hit a tiebreaking three-run homer, Austin Gomber pitched six strong innings and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 5-3 on Tuesday night. Blackmon’s 14th homer capped a four-pitch rally off right-hander Mike Clevinger that turned the game in the sixth inning. Connor Joe was hit by the first pitch of the inning, and Jose Iglesias dropped a single into right field on the third pitch. Blackmon then hit a changeup for a 392-foot homer on the fourth for a 4-1 lead. “We kind of exploded there,” said Colorado third baseman Ryan McMahon, whose one out double KOd Clevinger two batters later. Blackmon had two hits in his third straight multi-hit game. He is 7 for 16 with four extra-base hits and five RBIs in his last four games, and he already has one more homer this season than he had in 150 games a year ago.
San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Crawford is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Crawford is being replaced at shortstop by Thairo Estrada versus Diamondbacks starter Dallas Keuchel. In 267 plate appearances this season, Crawford has a .217 batting average with a .644 OPS,...
Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager is the American League Player of the Week after hitting .500 for the week ending July 10. Seager was not selected to the AL All-Star team. Martin Perez will be the only Ranger representing the team in Los Angeles next week. Seager signed the biggest...
ATLANTA (AP) — The New York Mets won two of three in their NL East showdown with the Atlanta Braves despite playing without two of their four All-Stars. It helped that Francisco Lindor played like he should be included at the Midsummer Classic. Lindor led New York’s power game with a three-run homer, Chris Bassitt threw six strong innings and the Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 7-3 on Wednesday. The first-place Mets stretched their lead over the Braves to 2 1/2 games.
Comments / 0