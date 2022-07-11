ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Twitter Lawyers Up Against Elon Musk, Hires Firm That Came Up With 'Poison Pill' Strategy

By John Paul M. Joaquin
itechpost.com
 2 days ago

Twitter wants to go through with its deal with Elon Musk seemingly by any means necessary. The popular social media and microblogging platform allegedly hired the firm that invented the "poison pill" defense tactic to stop Musk from acquiring the company to do the opposite thing - keep him from backing...

www.itechpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Quinn
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Martin Lipton
MarketRealist

Twitter Plans to Sue Elon Musk, He Replies With a Meme on Twitter

There have been a number of twists and turns in the Elon Musk and Twitter saga. It all started back in April when SEC filings revealed that he became the largest private shareholder in the company. In April, Musk made a formal, unsolicited bid to purchase all outstanding shares in the company. After a lot of reluctance, Twitter's board reached a decision about Musk's deal. Then he put the deal on hold due to concerns about Twitter’s fake and spam accounts. On July 8, after a lot of back and forth, Musk backed out of the $44 billion deal. Is Twitter suing Musk?
BUSINESS
Axios

How Twitter vs. Musk will end

In the matter of Twitter vs. Elon Musk, there can be no winners — but the magnitude of losses involved, especially for Musk, ranges wildly depending on the outcome. Why it matters: If Twitter wins in Delaware court and forces Musk to buy the company for the agreed-upon $44 billion — a remedy known as specific performance — that would force the billionaire to liquidate a lot of stock he really doesn't want to sell, in order to buy a company he's soured on at a vastly overinflated price.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Twitter sues to force Musk to complete his $44B acquisition

Twitter sued Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday, trying to force him to complete his $44 billion takeover of the social media company by accusing him of “outlandish” and “bad faith” actions that have caused the platform irreparable harm and “wreaked havoc” on its stock price. Back in April, Musk pledged to pay $54.20 a share for Twitter, which agreed to those terms after reversing its initial opposition to the deal. But the two sides have been bracing for a legal fight since the billionaire said Friday that he was backing away from his agreement to buy the company. Twitter’s lawsuit opens with a sharply-worded accusation: “Musk refuses to honor his obligations to Twitter and its stockholders because the deal he signed no longer serves his personal interests.” “Having mounted a public spectacle to put Twitter in play, and having proposed and then signed a seller-friendly merger agreement, Musk apparently believes that he — unlike every other party subject to Delaware contract law — is free to change his mind, trash the company, disrupt its operations, destroy stockholder value, and walk away,” the suit stated.
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#Pill#Poison#Sec
AOL Corp

Twitter sues Elon Musk for trying to abandon $44 billion deal

Twitter (TWTR) has made good on its promise to drag Elon Musk into court and potentially force the Tesla CEO to acquire the social media company, despite Musk saying he is killing the deal. On July 12, Twitter filed a lawsuit in Delaware Chancery Court — the country’s preeminent business...
DELAWARE STATE
102.5 The Bone

Twitter sues Elon Musk for trying to nix $44B buyout

Twitter Inc. sued billionaire Elon Musk on Tuesday in a bid to force the Tesla CEO to complete his $44 billion purchase of the social media juggernaut. Twitter said Musk, after entering a binding merger agreement, now “refuses to honor his obligations to Twitter and its stockholders because the deal he signed no longer serves his personal interests,” CNBC reported.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
TechCrunch

Elon Musk tells Twitter he is killing the deal

“Mr. Musk is terminating the Merger Agreement because Twitter is in material breach of multiple provisions of that Agreement, appears to have made false and misleading representations upon which Mr. Musk relied when entering into the Merger Agreement, and is likely to suffer a Company Material Adverse Effect,” Musk’s lawyers wrote in a letter to Twitter’s Chief Legal Officer Vijaya Gadde.
BUSINESS
AFP

Twitter lawsuit accuses Elon Musk of contract breach

Twitter on Tuesday sued Elon Musk for breaching the $44 billion contract he signed to buy the tech firm, calling his exit strategy "a model of hypocrisy," court documents showed. "Musk's conduct simply confirms that he wants to escape the binding contract he freely signed, and to damage Twitter in the process," the lawsuit contended.
BUSINESS
itechpost.com

Apple, Jony Ive End Their Exclusive Consulting Partnership — But Why?

Apple and Jony Ive, its ex-chief design officer, have reportedly ended their partnership, which birthed an exclusive consulting agreement. So it appears that the iconic designer of Apple products, such as the iPhones and iMacs, is no longer working with the Cupertino-based tech giant after more than three decades. Apple,...
BUSINESS
Rolling Stone

‘A Model of Hypocrisy’: Twitter Sues Elon Musk for Trying to Terminate Deal

Twitter has officially sued Elon Musk after he decided to terminate the $44 billion deal he signed to buy the social media platform earlier this year. The suit, which was obtained and shared by NPR, was filed in Delaware’s Court of Chancery Tuesday, July 12. It accuses Musk of reneging on the contract he signed to buy Twitter because it “no longer serves his personal interests,” adding, “Musk apparently believes that he — unlike every other party subject to Delaware contract law — is free to change his mind, trash the company, disrupt its operations, destroy stockholder value, and walk away.”
DELAWARE STATE
itechpost.com

10 Things to Know About Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here, and those with Amazon Prime memberships can now enjoy all the deals and discounts they can get their hands on in celebration of Amazon's foundation. Here are some things you may want to know bout the event and some things you may have missed...
SHOPPING
The Week

Musk backs away from Twitter deal: Who loses?

Elon Musk's lawyer has told Twitter that the Tesla CEO wants to back out of his $44 billion deal to buy the social media company. Musk had demanded that Twitter provide definitive information on how many of its accounts were legitimate users and how many were bots and fake accounts, and he said the company hasn't provided the information he needs. "Twitter is in material breach of multiple provisions" of their agreement, and "appears to have made false and misleading representations," Musk's lawyers said in the filing, and the company "appears to have made false and misleading representations." The news sent Twitter shares plunging.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy