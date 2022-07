A teenager is on the run from police after making threats Monday at the Chapman swimming pool. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation by it and the Chapman Police Department determined a 17-year-old white male allegedly made severe threats to harm and kill individuals at the pool as well as the Chapman ball complex. He was last seen in an area south of Abilene Monday night. The suspect, whose name has not been released, is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds and was wearing a black and white sweatshirt.

CHAPMAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO