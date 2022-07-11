10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kyle Capener

Apples is a 2020 internationally co-produced drama film directed and produced by Christos Nikou in his directorial debut, from a screenplay by Nikou and Stavros Raptis. The film stars Aris Servetalis, Sofia Georgovassili, Aggeliki Papoulia, Spyros Pavlakis, Jakob Cedergren, and Reni Pittaki. It follows a man who, after waking up with no memory of his past, enrolls in a support group for people with amnesia. As he begins to remember things about his life, he starts to wonder if he really wants to know the truth about what happened to him. Apples was shot in Athens, Greece over the course of 21 days in October 2019. It premiered at the 2020 Venice Film Festival. Upon its release, the film received positive reviews from critics. Many praised Nikou’s direction and the performances of the cast members. Overall, Apples is a well-crafted film that deals with some heavy topics in an interesting and thought-provoking way. The Guardian described the film as “splendidly poignant and creepy” while Variety describes it as: “Overcast, underpopulated and squeezed into a subconsciously oppressive 4:3 frame, the movie isn’t meant to be realistic. Rather, it tickles the imagination, inviting us to consider the prospect of being given a new beginning, and whether starting from scratch would be such a terrible thing.” If you liked the film Apples, there are five more movies to watch that will also elicit similar emotions and center on themes of memories and human connection.

