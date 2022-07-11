ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crypto investments to count when determining conflict of interest: US gov’t ethics watchdog

By Dylan Butts
forkast.news
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Office of Government Ethics (OGE) said federal employees of the executive branch owning cryptocurrencies or mutual funds investing in the sector need to recuse themselves from any matter related to...

Citing Benefits of Cryptocurrencies, South Africa Plans to Regulate Them as Financial Assets

South Africa’s central bank intends to impose rules on the industry in the next 12 months and regulate cryptocurrencies as financial assets. Kuben Naidoo – Deputy Governor of South Africa Reserve Bank (SARB) – argued that cryptocurrencies, specifically bitcoin, provide numerous advantages to the monetary system. However, he claimed there is a lot of hype in the industry which could be isolated with comprehensive rules.
Celsius crypto bankruptcy saga meets new restructuring lawyers: report

Cryptocurrency lender Celsius has hired new restructuring lawyers from Kirkland & Ellis LLP for advice on bankruptcy filing amid severe liquidity issues, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Sunday. Fast facts. Kirkland & Ellis is also advising Voyager Digital, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on July 5. Celsius...
Elon Musk Hit With $258 Billion USD Lawsuit for Allegedly Defrauding Investors With Dogecoin Pyramid Scheme

Elon Musk, SpaceX and Tesla Inc. are facing a $258 billion USD lawsuit for allegedly defrauding investors in a Dogecoin “pyramid scheme.”. According to Fortune, a man named Keith Johnson filed the suit in Manhattan, New York on behalf of several others who lost money investing in Dogecoin since April 2019. He claims that he was “defrauded out of money by defendants’ Dogecoin Crypto Pyramid Scheme” and that Musk “falsely and deceptively claim that Dogecoin is a legitimate investment when it has no value at all.”
Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
How bad is the crypto market crash? Take a look at Coinbase

Among those reeling from the billions of dollars lost in the cryptocurrency crash, no company has taken a greater beating than Coinbase. The nation's largest and first publicly traded crypto exchange, Coinbase has seen its stock price plunge 81% this year, and has recently announced plans to shed one-fifth of its staff.
China demands end to US-Taiwan military 'collusion'

BEIJING (AP) — China has demanded the U.S. cease military “collusion” with Taiwan during a virtual meeting between the joint chiefs of staff from the two countries whose relationship has grown increasingly fractious. Gen. Li Zuocheng told Gen. Mark Milley on Thursday that China had “no room for compromise” on issues affecting its “core interests,” which include self-governing Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary. “China demands the U.S. ... cease reversing history, cease U.S.-Taiwan military collusion and avoid impacting China-U.S. ties and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” Li said. The Chinese military would “resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said. “If anyone creates a wanton provocation, they will be met with the firm counterattack from the Chinese people.”
Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $33M Worth Of BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $33,070,620 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: bc1qf7hvmkzaxtvrp22m9wsarvywg3gd2f36wvlhpe. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
First Flight For China's H-20 Stealth Bomber Could Be Imminent: Report

Evidence is mounting that China’s highly anticipated next-generation stealth bomber is being readied to fly. China’s state-run media has dropped a strong hint that the first flight of the country’s long-awaited H-20, the next-generation bomber that’s expected to be a broad counterpart to America’s stealth bomber, could be imminent. An article, published yesterday in the Communist Party-affiliated Global Times newspaper reports that an official at the Chinese Flight Test Establishment, or CFTE, told visiting officials that China is preparing to conduct a flight test of a new aircraft. The remark is attributed to Ge Heping, the party chief of the CFTE, and the official visit is described as a “rally meeting … to mobilize personnel involved in the test.”
