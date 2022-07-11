ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Star Trek’s ‘Strange New Worlds’ makes us appreciate episodic TV

By By TED ANTHONY
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wIzYk_0gbDa16b00

AP National Writer

Two generations after its 1966 debut, the universe of “Star Trek” has become a vast and sprawling mural in these heady days of streaming TV.

There’s the dark and bingeworthy “Star Trek: Picard,” a deep character study of an aging and beloved captain confronting his demons — and saving life as we know it twice in two seasons. There’s “Star Trek: Prodigy,” a rich, 3D-animated story aimed at kids and full of wonder. There’s the more traditionally animated “Star Trek: Lower Decks,” a wacky variation on the theme that unfolds on an also-ran starship and is brimming with fan-service moments.

And smack in the center of the mural sits “Star Trek Discovery,” the epic journey of a Federation starship and its crew across an entire millennium as it saves the galaxy not once (rogue AI!) , not twice (“The Burn!”), but three times (“The Dark Matter Anomaly!”) in four seasons and counting.

Intricate story arcs. Deep serialization. A requirement for sequential viewing and a serious attention span. That’s a lot of commitment, even for a binger.

So what’s a planet-of-the-week fan of the original series and its episodic aesthetic to do?

The answer, of course, is “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” which is chronicling the voyages of the USS Enterprise before Kirk became its captain. Led by Capt. Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), the show is essentially a workplace drama in deep space — the intergalactic equivalent of looking in on a really interesting office and getting various tastes of what exactly it is that everyone does.

“Strange New Worlds” on Paramount+ has been a true errand of mercy for those “Trek” fans who love old-fashioned, self-contained episodes, and want the opportunity to experience a Whitman’s Sampler of sci-fi from week to week.

So far, the show’s peregrinations — one-and-done plots, even as character development reaches across episodes — have been varied and wandering in the most satisfying of ways.

Season One has featured, among other genre journeys, forays into comedy, horror, submarine thriller, contagious-disease drama and full-on medieval fantasy. Each has been suffused with humanism, optimism and the complex moral questions and allegories that made “Star Trek” so relevant in that other period of unrelenting upheaval, the 1960s.

Viewers — not merely longtime fans — are eating it up. The show has a preposterously high rating of 99% on Rotten Tomatoes and seems to appeal to both traditionalists and newer acolytes. But why does this iteration of the “Trek” universe hit so rightly at this exact moment? As Spock might say, a number of possibilities present themselves.

First, consider the baseball card and the postage stamp — both fodder for collectors for a century and a half. People love them for many reasons, but they share a key trait: Each, when collected, is an assemblage of variants of an appealing form. And though the form is familiar and generally consistent, inside its borders anything goes.

What’s more, not every specimen has to be earth-shattering (or galaxy-shattering). For every rare 1909 Honus Wagner card or 1918 “Inverted Jenny” stamp, there are countless others that are simply small glimpses of the day-to-day — the journeyman infielder, the forever stamp with the flower on it. They’re not world-changers on their own, but each is a sterling example of the breed, and together — when collected — they form a larger tapestry.

MEDITATION ON WORKPLACE

When it comes to “Strange New Worlds,” though, the appeal runs even deeper than that. Oddly enough, it’s also about normalcy.

The creator of “Star Trek,” Gene Roddenberry, pitched it originally as “Wagon Train to the Stars,” pushing out onto the (final) frontier. But boiled down, the original series — and “Strange New Worlds,” on a 21st-century level — is a meditation on the workplace.

The coronavirus pandemic has taught us a lot about the workplace — both being in it and not being in it — and about the desire for the normal rhythms of existence. Lots of people are craving routine, day-to-day problems again, while navigating the blurring of barriers between work and home. “Strange New Worlds” is the Trek-verse iteration of all that.

The Enterprise is to “Strange New Worlds” what Grey-Sloan Memorial is to “Grey’s Anatomy” and Dunder Mifflin is to “The Office.” It’s a canvas. And behind all the fantastic allegories that the best of “Trek” has offered are more prosaic ones — ones that evoke our own workplaces and getting along with other departments and meeting cool new colleagues (talkin’ to you, Erica Ortegas) and, sometimes, dealing with a public that may occasionally seem downright alien.

Members of the Enterprise crew on “Strange New Worlds” are living their lives. They’re doing their jobs, even when their jobs really suck — like when they lose one of their own or are under attack. Like us, they find themselves in different moods from episode to episode, from scene to scene. They’re silly one moment, crisp and efficient the next, emotional the next and then, maybe, silly all over again. It all feels more like the cadence of actual life than one of these deep dives into a single, relentless story arc.

And while nothing is reset at the end of each week — characters evolve, pain endures, progress is made — to begin each episode with a new story feels strangely like an act of optimism.

With humanity navigating such huge issues — climate change, guns, racism, abortion, war — why wouldn’t the chance for a narrative fresh start each week be immensely appealing?

Saving life as we know it? Sure, when it’s needed. That’s part of what sci-fi is all about. But DEALING with life as we know it? That’s the sweet and timely spot here, too.

Aboard this version of the USS Enterprise, each is equally in play. And in these jumbled times, at the intersection of both, “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” is thriving.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Forgotten Chris Hemsworth Movie Leaps Into Netflix Top 10

This weekend, Chris Hemsworth conquered the box office with the debut of Thor: Love and Thunder. Hemsworth has been a mainstay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for more than a decade, but he's also gaining a pretty massive following amongst Netflix subscribers as well. Whether they're new originals or previous releases, most new additions that star Hemsworth quickly become hits on the streaming platform. On the heels of Thor: Love and Thunder's opening weekend, another Hemsworth movie was added to Netflix's roster, and it immediately became one of the streamer's most popular movie options.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Netflix’s ‘Day Shift’ First Look Takes Vampire Hunting To Daring New Heights

It’s time to start sharpening your stakes and busting out the holy water, because an epic vampire film is on the horizon, and the trailer has officially dropped. See Jamie Foxx star alongside Dave Franco, Karla Souza, Meagan Good, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Oliver Masucci, Snoop Dogg, and more in Day Shift, which just released a first look at the Netflix Original action-comedy film, premiering on the platform on August 12.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

Battlestar Galactica's Katee Sackhoff Reacts After Real-Life Astronaut Dresses Up As Starbuck On The ISS

While the majority of well-known sci-fi characters might not translate super-accurately if they transitioned to real life, including Battlestar Galactica’s fan-beloved Captain Starbuck, the character played by Katee Sackhoff actually DID make it to space in our reality. At least, sort of. Not long after Sackhoff was thrilled to see another one of her characters referenced on Jeopardy, she got to witness a legitimate astronaut dressing up as her iconic Battlestar Galactica character while on board the International Space Station.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gene Roddenberry
Person
Anson Mount
Person
Honus Wagner
shefinds

Netflix Announced It's Removing All These Movies And TV Shows In July--Subscribers Won't Be Happy!

It’s officially summertime — what could be more relaxing than returning from a day at the beach or pool to unwind on the couch with a lemonade and your favorite Netflix show? This is the season that traditionally welcomes plenty of box office hits at the movie theater, but if you prefer to cuddle up on the couch in the comfort of your own home, the popular streaming service always has your back and is ready to deliver great entertainment. The only catch? Nothing lasts forever. Even Netflix’s most popular shows and movies are bound to be removed at some point in order to make room for other (hopefully great) picks. Whether you’ve been meaning to catch “Django Unchained” or re-watch (for the hundredth time) “Forrest Gump,” consider this your impetus to waste not another day. Netflix announced it’s removing all these movies and TV shows in July — subscribers won’t be happy, but if you act fast, you can still enjoy some of these gems.
TV SHOWS
Decider.com

Tim Allen Knows Why Disney’s ‘Lightyear’ Flopped: It Has “No Relationship, No Connection” To ‘Toy Story’

Weeks after his friend Patricia Heaton shared her own heated take, Tim Allen is breaking his silence on Disney’s new Lightyear film. The actor, who starred as Buzz Lightyear in multiple Toy Story films since originating the role in the first 1995 movie, said he doesn’t see any traces of his character in Chris Evans‘ new rendering of Buzz.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Trek, 24 Actor Gregory Itzin Dies at 74

Gregory Itzin, star of several Star Trek series and 24, has passed away at the age of 74. Itzin's manager, Lisa Gallant, revealed the actor died due to complications from emergency surgery. He previously suffered from a heart attack in 2015 during a stage performance where he played William Shakespeare's Falstaff. Itzin is known for his memorable performances, such as President Charles Logan on 24, and several characters across the Star Trek franchise. Itzin made appearances in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager, and Star Trek: Enterprise, along with other hit series like Friends and Boston Legal.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streaming Tv#Star Trek#Episodes#Federation
EW.com

She-Hulk star Jameela Jamil responds to fan criticism of character look: 'I accept every ounce of shade'

Jameela Jamil does not object to the shade surrounding her character's look for Disney+'s upcoming series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. After a photo was shared of her She-Hulk villain Titania on Twitter, Jamil responded to fan reaction of her costume and hairstyle ("It's giving Halloween costume for Walmart," one user wrote, while others roasted her big hair) with humor.
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Is ‘Elvis’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

After years of anticipation, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis is finally coming out in theaters this weekend. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—aka Elvis Presley—this new Elvis movie promises to be a wild, fantastical ride. This is, after all, Baz Luhrmann—the same filmmaker who brought us Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013). There’s no doubt that Elvis will likely be equally bizarre and divisive. But that’s what makes it interesting, right?
MOVIES
GamesRadar

7 new Netflix, Amazon, Apple TV Plus, HBO Max, and Hulu movies and shows to stream this weekend

Another weekend means another batch of brand new streaming recommendations. This week, The Boys season 3 comes to an end in an explosive finale, while new crime drama miniseries Black Bird, starring Taron Egerton and Ray Liotta, premieres on Apple TV Plus. US viewers can catch up on Killing Eve season 4, too, with the final installment of the show arriving on Hulu.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Yet Another Show

Another Netflix original series has been canceled at the streamer works to downsize its in-house animation slate. Q-Force has been stuck in limbo for about a year and a half now, and fans may finally have some closure on the fate of this beloved show. Star Matt Rogers seemed to confirm its cancellation on a recent episode of the Attitudes! podcast.
TV SERIES
TVLine

New Game of Thrones Book Is Moving 'Further and Further Away' From TV Series, Says George R.R. Martin

Click here to read the full article. Like Arbor Red to a thirsty mouth, Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin is offering solace to fans of the A Song of Ice and Fire novels who weren’t happy with the events of Game of Thrones‘ final season. “I have been at work in my winter garden,” Martin wrote Friday in a blog post concerning his ongoing work on The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring, the sixth and seventh novels in his ASOIAF series. “Things are growing… and changing, as does happen with us gardeners. Things twist, things change, new ideas...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Cinemablend

Aquaman 2’s James Wan On How His Scrapped Plans For DC Spinoff The Trench Could Possibly See The Light Of Day

Warner Bros. has been on a roll with its comic book movies lately, set both within and outside the main DCEU timeline. But there have been a few speed bumps along the way, like when the Aquaman spinoff The Trench was cancelled by the studio. The main underwater franchise is still moving forward, and Aquaman 2’s James Wan recently explained how his scrapped plans for the DC spinoff could possibly see the light of day.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder's Tribute to Iron Man and Black Widow

Warning: mild Thor: Love and Thunder spoilers ahead. Thor is still feeling the love for two of Earth's mightiest heroes. In Norse mythology, warriors who die a glorious death in battle live forever in the halls of Valhalla, the Asgardian afterlife. Others are immortalized in ink on the body of Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth), his tattoos exposed by Zeus (Russell Crowe) during a revealing trip to Omnipotence City in Thor: Love and Thunder. When Thor bares all before the gods, a closer look at Thor's tattoos reveals tributes to Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), his teammates who sacrificed themselves to save the universe from Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Endgame.
MOVIES
Popculture

Amazon Prime Video Cancels Sci-Fi Series After One Season

Amazon Prime Video has canceled its freshman sci-fi series Night Sky, according to a report by Deadline. Sources at the streamer said that Night Sky did not reach the viewership goals Amazon Studios and Legendary Television had in mind for it. The cancellation comes about a month and a half after the season premiered.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Mark Hamill settles AT-AT Star Wars debate

How do you pronounce AT-AT in Star Wars? Opinion has become split on the information superhighway. Some are A-Tee-A-Tee, others are At-At. One wise Twitter user decided to consult an expert: Mark Hamill, who plays Star Wars character Luke Skywalker. In response, Hamill pointed out that he believes “@[email protected]”,...
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Brendan Fraser On When He Knew His Hollywood Comeback Was The Right Decision

Hollywood knows how to tell inspiring stories, but it’s always so much sweeter when a lovely real-life tale comes out of the sometimes dark celebrity mecca. For instance, Brendan Fraser is in the middle of a comeback -- fondly referred to as the Brenaissance by doting fans -- and has a whole community of fans rooting for him. One such fan recently gave him some major praise while asking about his career resurgence. And Fraser graciously responded by recalling the moment that made him confident that stepping back into his acting career was the right decision.
CELEBRITIES
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy