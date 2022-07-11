Arrests made, incidents occur in Martin Co.

Rick Theis

Martin County Sheriff’s Office

Incidents

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:

June 27

Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 3836 US Hwy 64 in Robersonville.

Simple assault was reported at 1630 Twin Bridges Rd. in Williamston.

Injury to personal property was reported at 3775 Ed’s Grocery Rd., 3720 Ed’s Grocery Rd. in Williamston.

Larceny of firearm was reported at 400 Front St. in Hamilton.

June 28

Warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at 232 Green St. in Williamston.

Fails to notify the last registering sheriff of a change of address as required by this article was reported at 2045 Ballard Rd. in Williamston.

Neglect was reported at 14548 Hwy 125 in Oak City.

Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 1435 Bennett Rd. in Jamseville.

Damage to property was reported at 1121 3rd St. in Robersonville.

June 29

DOA was reported at 14548 NC 125 in Oak City.

Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 1555 James Wiggins Rd. in Williamston.

Accidental discharge of firearm was reported at 11088 NC 171 in Jamesville.

Simple assault and injury to personal property was reported at 1221 Nelson Rd. Lot 4 in Robersonville.

June 30

Simple assault was reported at 1320 Mill Inn Rd. in Williamston.

All other offenses/bomb threat was reported at Martin Community College in Williamston.

July 01

Larceny was reported at 18265 NC 903 in Robersonville

July 02

Warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at 29606 US Hwy 64 in Jamesville.

Larceny was reported at 208 North Front St. in Hamilton.

July 03

Simple assault and all other larceny was reported at 114 East Main St. in Everetts.

All other larceny was reported at 103 West Main St. in Everetts.

Overdose was reported at Macedonia Church Parking Lot in Williamston.

Larceny of firearm was reported at 1185 Dellie Ln. in Robersonville.

Arrests

Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:

June 28

Brandy Temika Hester was charged with obtain property by false pretense.

July 02

Sehmara Nacole Paige was charged with larceny.

Williamston Police Department

Incidents

The Williamston Police Department Incident’s Report Includes:

June 27

Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at Ross Motel #51 in Williamston.

June 28

Failure to appear was reported at 506 East Blvd. In Williamston.

June 29

Unattended death was reported at 1001 West Main St. Apt. 4 in Williamston.

Injury to real property was reported at 117 Wilson St. in Williamston.

Injury to real property was reported at 607 Washington St. in Williamston.

June 30

Obtain property by false pretense was reported at 823 East Blvd. In Williamston.

Defrauding an Inn keeper was reported at 1099 Hampton Ct. in Williamston.

Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.

July 01

Injury to personal property was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.

July 02

Failure to appear was reported at Technology Blvd. In Williamston.

Larceny was reported at 112 Roberson St. in Williamston.

Driving while impaired and open container alcohol violation was reported at 8008 West Main St. in Williamston.

Suicide was reported at 5001 West Main St. in Williamston.

Larceny of firearm, breaking and entering and larceny was reported at 105 North Elm St. in Williamston.

July 03

Shoplifting was reported at 300 West Blvd.in Williamston.

Armed robbery was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.

July 04

Driving while impaired was reported at 800 East Blvd. in Williamston.

Arrests

June 28

NhQuali Deshawn Smallwood was charged with fail to appear.

June 30

Raven Symone Torress was charged with failure to appear.

July 02

Sharmaine Andreneka Baines was charged with fail to appear.

Jennifer Annetta Dolberry was charged with driving while impaired and open container alcohol violation.

July 04

Shelton Selby, Jr. was charged with driving while impaired, child abuse and driving while license revoked.

Jorge Gomez was charged with driving while under the influence.