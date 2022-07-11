Cashie 8U advances past Ahoskie

WILLIAMSTON - The Tar-Heel League District 7 began on Tuesday, July 5, at Godwin-Coppage Recreation facility in Williamston.

The Cashie All-Stars faced the Ahoskie All-Stars for the second game of the evening.

Cashie didn’t waste any time putting their bats into action.

Briley Conner led off with a base hit, followed by a single from Kayla Mizelle. Emily Baker stepped up to the plate with runners on first and second, smacking a doo-zee for an inside the park homerun, along with two RBIs.

Cashie’s Lily Farmer took her place in the batter’s box and knocked a pitch for a base hit. Austyn Dunlow followed suit with a base hit of her own. Both runners would advance an extra base due to Ahoskie’s mishandling of the softball.

Lillie Beachboard brought the inning to an end with a stand up double, driving in two runs increasing the score to 5-0. Per Tar-Heel rules for (7-8U) a maximum of five runs may be scored each inning.

Ahoskie’s leadoff batter, Allison Burby, drove one deep for an inside the park homerun, bringing the score to 5-1.

That would be the only offense that Ahoskie would generate as the next three batters were retired.

Paisley Copeland stepped in the box to start the top half of the second inning for Cashie. Copeland connected with the ball for a single, which subsequently turned into a triple due to the throwing errors of Ahoskie.

Alex Eure drilled a double, which scored a run increasing Cashie’s lead by five runs.

Brook White, Ava Maready and Kaitlyn Horrack contributed base hits to continue Cashie’s offensive onslaught against Ahoskie.

Cashie ended the inning with nine batters coming to the plate and scored five runs giving them a 10-1 advantage over Ahoskie.

The batting went cold for Cashie and stayed cold for Ahoskie, as neither team scored in the third inning.

After a brief prep rally in the dugout by the coaches the Cashie’s bats woke up and began bombarding Ahoskie with base hits.

Maready started Cashie off with an inside the park home run. Cashie continued with a plethora of hits, including a triple by Farmer.

Once again, Cashie would reach the maximum amount of runs that are allowed to be scored in one inning.

Ahoskie’s Burby came to bat in the bottom of the fourth inning hitting and hither second in the park homerun. But once again, that would be all the offensive generated as the next three were retired.

Cashie secured a 15-2 victory over Ahoskie.

