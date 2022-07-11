ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boris: A Parable...

By Jonathan Tobias Columnist
The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CKYnG_0gbDZu5U00

On July 24, 2019, Queen Elizabeth II appointed Boris Johnson as Prime Minister.

At 12:30 p.m. (Greenwich Time) last Thursday, July 7, he tendered his resignation.

This was not his idea. Even in his resignation speech, he muttered something about leaving a job undone for which he had been a mandate by the people. He blamed the rising chorus of criticism and complaints from leaders of his own Conservative Party as some unstoppable “herd mentality.”

His government had been stopped in its tracks, stymied by the mass resignations of over thirty ministers from a total of 122 in the administration.

In his letter of resignation, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis explained his decision to his fellow party members and to the British nation: “A decent and responsible Government relies on honesty, integrity and mutual respect.”

In his tenure punctuated by constant controversy and performance art, Mr. Johnson turned his place at 10 Downing Street into a non-stop reality TV show. He played to his audience, and like P.T. Barnum labored mightily to give the Brits a good show. It was, as any carny barker knows, a bait and switch, a distraction: while the show must go on with the populace, BoJo (not my invention – that’s his English nom de guerre) was going about restructuring merry ol’ England.

He engineered a disaster called Brexit, removing Great Britain from the European Union. He leveraged the populist disaffection for globalist regulation of commerce, health and environment and ginned up a tricky program in Parliament. The result was a divorce that, by the time Brexit was a reality, many, if not most, Brits had come to regret their Brexit-mania.

England was like party-goers, waking up and opening their eyes to the cold horror of Boris in the morning, grinning toothily with his customary mad scientist shock of straw, standing straight up like a perverse halo.

During the early months of the COVID pandemic, he announced that “herd immunity” was the thing to do, and in so doing, thousands of Brits died needlessly. During the COVID shutdown, the BBC, Sky, and Geo news networks breathlessly revealed that contrary to government restrictions, Boris’ own staff and Conservative Party leaders were holding BYOB parties at 10 Downing Street.

When asked, Boris denied any knowledge of the parties, and he certainly did not attend.

Which, of course, was a lie. In three years, this entertainer British Prime Minister became widely known as someone who had only an occasional relationship with the truth.

When he was appointed PM in 2019, he and his girlfriend, Carrie Symonds, decided to live in 11 Downing Street, a bigger apartment than at 10 Downing. Somehow, Boris engineered a renovation that cost £112,549, which was substantially larger than the £30,000 that he was allotted by law.

Of course, when asked, Boris didn’t know where the money came from.

The straw that broke the camel’s back was recent. Last month, Government Deputy Chief Whip Chris Pincher (I’m not making up that name) resigned because he got blackout smashed at a party, and did some unwelcome groping stuff.

Of course, when asked, Boris had no idea that Pincher was a groper. However, it came out that Boris had joked with friends in 2020 that Pincher was “handsy” and that he was “Pincher by name, pincher by nature.”

Though the Conservative Party leadership was slow as an Ice Age glacier at coming up to the task, they finally prevailed on the PM to do the right thing.

As American conservative Max Boot wrote in the Washington Post on July 8, the Tories finally came to their senses and fell back on their foundational conservative political philosophy:

“Don’t treat politics as a branch of the entertainment industry; it’s too serious for that. Knowledge and competence are important in leaders; their lack is not a virtue. And character counts above all: Someone who can’t be trusted to tell the truth can’t be trusted to govern. It’s staggering that it’s taken the Tories this long to accept those basic home truths.”

The BoJo show was shut down by the adults in the room. Government is not P.T. Barnum, political speech is not carny barking for the circus crowd. Boris is going home, and in all likelihood, he’s going to have to account for his actions in a court of law.

How did the adults manage this?

They were helped by the absence of networks that trumpeted Boris’ every trick. The population on God’s “favored isle” is not, perhaps, so vulnerable to populistic entertainment and manipulation. There is some remnant, at least, of good old British skepticism in philosophy and a general sense of critical thinking that after two or three years, the majority of the English population just got tired of all the lies and shenanigans.

Who cared anymore for BoJo entertainment?

It’s curtains for Boris, only because the adults in the room, his own party leaders, finally did the adult thing.

As he muttered, on the day of his resignation, “Them’s the breaks.”

Jonathan Tobias is a resident of Edenton.

