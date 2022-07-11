Out & About: Week of July 14, 2022

Out and About lists current events in Chowan County and surrounding areas. Please send listings to the Chowan Herald, 423 South Broad St., Edenton, NC 27932, or e-mail them to tnewman@apgenc.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.

July 15

Kids’ flick planned in Elizabeth City

A free movie for kids with concessions and a pop-up splash pad before the movie.

The event will be held from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Mariners’ Wharf Park at 202 South Water Street in Elizabeth City.

July 16

Gun violence awareness event planned

Victims of gun violence will be honored during the annual Sno Day in Edenton.

This year marks the event’s fourth outing. The event is hosted by the Marcus Jackson Project.

The main event will be held from 3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 16 at Colonial Park on Edenton’s waterfront and will include educational speakers, an open mic period, memorial at sunset, music, games for children, a public health table and a voter registration table.

The event is open to the public.

July 20

History program rolling out in Elizabeth City

Author Paul Vincent will discuss his newest book that showcases the people, places, and pursuits that defined the industrious river port of Elizabeth City through much of the 1900s, using images and artifacts culled from the Museum of the Albemarle’s collection.

The Museum will offer the History for Lunch in-person and through Zoom.

The event will take place at noon on Wednesday, July 20 at the Museum of the Albemarle, located at 501 South Water Street in Elizabeth City.

July 25-29

Craft Camp to take place

The Gregarious Goose in downtown Edenton is hosting a Craft Camp for all kids from Preschool through First Grade.

The classes will be held daily from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m from July 25 through July 29. Fees are $100 for the week or $25 for one day.

Contact The Gregarious Goose to register at (252) 352-1450. The shop is located at 315 South Broad Street in Edenton.

July 26

Rocky Hock Baptist hosts blood drive

An American Red Cross blood drive will be hosted from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26 in the multipurpose room of Rocky Hock Baptist Church at 113 Rocky Hock Church Road.

All blood types are urgently needed. Masks are not required.

Visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter RHBC to make your appointment.

August 5

Summer music series returns

The Chowan Arts Council will hold its final summer music event of the year from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, August 5.

A food truck will be available as well as live music.

The Arts Council is located at 112 West Water Street in Edenton.

Sept. 9-11

Save the date for reunion

The John A. Holmes High School Class of 1972 announces their upcoming 50th Anniversary Reunion on September 9-11 in Edenton.

All alumni from the 1972 class, their guest, as well as JAHHS teachers and support staff from that period are invited to participate. Registration information can be found on the class of 1972 website: https://myevent.com/JAHHS1972.

To request an invitation or more details, you may send an email with your contact information and mailing address to: jahhsclassof1972reunion@ gmail.com.

October 1

Arts on the Perquimans Show calling all artisans

The 11th Arts on the Perquimans Show is looking for folks willing to participate.

The art show will be hosted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Perquimans Recreation Center at 310 Granby Street in Hertford.

All information is located at www.perquimansarts.org or call the gallery at (252) 426-3041 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesdays thru Saturdays.

Ongoing

E-C Summer Nutrition Program for Children

Every Wednesday evening from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. between June 15 and August 24, the Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry will again provide summer food assistance to families with children attending White Oak Elementary, D.F. Walker Elementary, Chowan Middle or John A. Holmes High. This is the only eligibility.

This program is being held in cooperation with the Edenton United Methodist Church. Food boxes will be available and will include nutritious, child-friendly foods: fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, mac and cheese, snacks and easy to prepare items.

For more information, call (252) 482-2504.

Edenton Farmers Market

The Edenton Farmers Market is open weekly from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturdays and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m on Wednesdays (only through November 3).

The market is located at 200 North Broad Street in Edenton.

Mariners’ Wharf Film Festival

Classic American films are shown on a large screen at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City on Tuesdays in June and July. Free and open to the public. The films start at 8:30 p.m.

Mariners’ Wharf Park is located at 202 South Water Street in Elizabeth City.

Downtown Hertford Flea Market

A new flea market has opened in downtown Hertford from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Saturday. Local vendors will be available streetside.

Stroke Survivor Support Group

A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by ECU Health Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.

For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.