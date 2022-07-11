ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Bring your own chair...

By Mark Rutledge Columnist
Chowan Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o4BHq_0gbDZmGu00

During the 1990s, I attended several NASCAR events. For my first stockcar-racing experience, I went big — Daytona. Should have started smaller. Much smaller.

Whether it was the large tracks at Daytona and Charlotte or the half-mile oval closer to home in Bristol, I would always ask myself the same question midway through the race: When will I learn not to do this again?

NASCAR races tend to be long and hot experiences with limited leg room and long lines outside of restrooms. But enduring those elements is a price thousands of fans are willing to pay to see one of the largest spectacles in spectator sports.

Seeing a NASCAR event in person is kind of like visiting the Grand Canyon. The pictures cannot do it justice.

Some people will never be able to see enough NASCAR. I always knew I was not one of those people. I can pinpoint the exact moment when I answered that perpetual mid-race question to myself.

It was when the guy seated behind me leaned over his box of Bojangles fried chicken and sneezed a mouthful onto the back of my head. He offered me an apology and a cigarette. I accepted the apology.

If I ever went to another race, I said at the time, I would volunteer to guard the campsite while my friends carried coolers into the track to sit in the sun and wear hearing protection for a few hours. Grilling burgers and sipping cool beverages outside the track was always the most fun.

While visiting my wife’s large family in northwestern Ohio during the July Fourth weekend, I discovered the best of both worlds: go-kart racing. As with just about everything, there are varying degrees of kart racing.

Some events are flashy contests complete with bleachers, paved tracks and crowded restrooms.

The race I attended at a farm near Fort Jennings, Ohio, was a loosely organized backyard gathering comprised of strictly amateur racers who included my 25-year-old nephew Collin.

The track was a dirt oval that might have been a pond at one time. The restroom was inside the track owner’s house. Each kart had a pull-start engine like the ones that power lawnmowers, only faster.

After a lot of country music, a preliminary race and some events to entertain the kids — including throwing water balloons at drivers for several laps to dampen the dust — the main event got underway.

No NASCAR race ever opened with more patriotism. Johnny Cash’s “Ragged Old Flag” introduced “The Star-Spangled Banner” — played Jimi Hendrix solo-electric-guitar style by a teenager.

With a prayer that included (I kid you not) a “thank you Jesus for my smokin’ hot fiancee,” the track owner called upon the almighty to protect the drivers and bless their loved ones.

Our crew made up roughly one-third of the crowd. No tickets were sold. Donations to the purse were accepted but never encouraged. We stood behind our folding chairs during the race, in case a kart came through the tire barrier.

My nephew finished a respectable fourth. And the post-race fireworks display, one of the best I’ve seen anywhere, was a big winner.

If that track had a name, I’d buy a T-shirt. If it had a series, I’d sign up for season tickets.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Decision On Bubba Wallace

Bubba Wallace is expected to be back with 23XI racing next year. 23XI Racing President Steve Lauletta spoke about Wallace's contract heading into next year and it sounds like it may only be a one-year deal. Kurt Busch is also expected to be back with 23XI Racing. That would be...
MOTORSPORTS
thecomeback.com

NASCAR world reacts to Ross Chastain’s driving

Ross Chastain has been involved in a number of major crashes during NASCAR races this season and Sunday’s Quaker State 400 was no exception. Chastain caused two multi-car crashes on Sunday and got called out for it from fellow drivers, racing fans, and those watching at home and on social media.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Richard Petty Sponsorship News

Richard Petty may be 85 years old, but that hasn't stopped him from having significant business success off the racetrack. The NASCAR Hall of Famer has signed a new endorsement deal with Hardee's. He'll be tasked with promoted its breaded-chicken products. “Hardee’s has always had a special place in my...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
FOX Sports

Chase Elliott logs home-state victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway

HAMPTON, Ga. — On Sunday, Chase Elliott became the second driver from the state of Georgia to celebrate a Cup victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The other? Hall of Fame driver Bill Elliott, Chase’s father. Chase Elliott earned it in the 260-lap race, as he lost the lead...
ATLANTA, GA
racer.com

INSIGHT: Childers on SHR's battle to tame Next Gen

Rodney Childers has made a career of taking the many thoughts and ideas running rampant inside his head and turning them into fast Stewart-Haas Racing race cars. Those who know Childers well know he’s a car guy, from building cars to hanging bodies and trying to figure out how to make the quarter panel on his car better than the next guy’s. Prior to the arrival of Next Gen, Childers lived for trying to make the fenders better or the aero underneath the car work to his advantage. You name the detail, and Childers was all over it.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Tyler Reddick will join 23XI Racing in 2024

Tyler Reddick will join 23XI Racing in 2024, team co-owner Denny Hamlin announced Tuesday. It is a multi-year deal, the team stated. Hamlin calls the 26-year-old Reddick a “franchise driver.”. “It’s easy to spot talent when you’ve got to go against it,” Hamlin said. Reddick won’t...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Johnny Cash
Person
Jimi Hendrix
NBC Sports

Corey LaJoie nearly shook up Cup playoff grid

Corey LaJoie nearly became the 14th different Cup winner Sunday in what would have been “a Cinderella story” before Chase Elliott used a block to win at Atlanta Motor Speedway for his third series victory of the year. Even with a win LaJoie would have needed to be...
ATLANTA, GA
Pocono Update

Pocono Raceway To Host 4th Annual Drug Take-Back Event

Pocono Raceway is encouraging race fans to bring unused or outdated prescription drugs to the NASCAR race weekend on Friday, July 22, Saturday, July 23, and Sunday, July 24. The Drug Take Back Program is a partnership between Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Pocono Raceway. NASCAR fans can exchange expired or unwanted prescription drugs for vouchers for prize drawings, including driver autographed items and more.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Chowan Herald

Chowan Herald

Edenton, NC
149
Followers
343
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the Josephine Leary building in historic downtown Edenton, the Chowan Herald is a weekly publication owned by Adams Publishing Company. The North Carolina Press Association member and award-winning newspaper has covered Chowan County since Aug. 30, 1934. It recently expanded coverage to include eastern Washington counties, as well as Tyrrell and Hyde counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/chowan/

Comments / 0

Community Policy