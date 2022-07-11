ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, NC

Jones lands rare Atlantic stingray

By Tyler Newman Staff Writer
Chowan Herald
 2 days ago

A rare catch recently surfaced at Arrowhead Beach — an Atlantic stingray.

Caught by David Jones from a pier in the community, the stingray was bagged around the Independence Day holiday. Jones, who hauled the ray out of the Chowan River, eventually took it home to cook for himself, according to sister-in-law LeeAnn Williams.

“He loved it,” Williams said.

The species was identified as an Atlantic stingray (Hypanus sabinus) by Charlton Godwin with the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries in Elizabeth City.

Stingrays are particularly rare in the Chowan River, being a predominantly saltwater species. Godwin said that Atlantic stingrays are one of the few marine stingrays that can actually enter freshwater. Most of the world’s freshwater stingrays are found in Central and South America and Asia.

Godwin explained Atlantic stingrays are non-aggressive and pose “little threat” to humans, although they do have a venomous barb located near the end of their tail, usually just for defense.

If handled improperly or stepped on in shallow water, they can inflict a painful sting that leads to a “nasty wound.”

“Atlantic stingrays – which do not get very large at all – usually inhabit the sounds, such as Pamlico Sound, where it is saltier and near ocean waters, but are often found far up freshwater rivers in Florida and Louisiana,” Godwin said. “With all of the dry weather, the western Albemarle Sound has become a bit more salty than usual. I’ve heard reports of red drum and spotted sea trout being caught in Edenton Bay recently.”

The increased salinity in the Chowan River – which may have led to the stingray’s capture – has been a notable topic in the community as of late. This occurs during extended periods (weeks-months) of drought conditions.

“We are seeing salinities in the lower Chowan [River] and western Albemarle Sound around Edenton ranging in the 2-4 parts per thousand (ppt) range,” Godwin said. “Full strength seawater in the ocean is around 32-35 ppt for comparison.”

Typically, water in the Chowan River has a normal salinity measurement of 0.0 to less than 1 ppt. When it approaches 2 ppt, farmers will sometimes hold off on utilizing river water for irrigation. Recent measurements taken have put salinity levels at 1.7 ppt in Rocky Hock and 2.6 ppt in Edenton Bay.

Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.

