The crypto market has witnessed a massive price meltdown over the crypto winter, with the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies shrinking by a whopping $2 trillion. Most assets have seen their prices slashed from bull market peaks – see Bitcoin struggle to stay above $20,000 after dropping from highs above $69,000, or Ethereum bulls battling to keep $1,000 after testing $4,800 in November.

BUSINESS ・ 6 HOURS AGO