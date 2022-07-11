ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Well-known cycling store celebrates grand opening of new location

By Caitlin Richards
 2 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Fleet Feet has been in Greenville for almost five years. Their new location welcomed customers for the first time on Friday.

Chris and Kendra Loignon turned their dream into a reality by providing a hub for runners, walkers and friends of the store. Rachel Craft, Fleet Feet general manager, said runners drink coffee together, so why not put it all under one roof?

“Then with the addition of cycleology, our indoor cycling studio, we just hope to reach more and more people and and bring them into our community,” Craft said on Sunday.

Not only does the store provide athletic gear, a cycle studio and coffee, but the store also gives back to the community.

“So we pick a local nonprofit that we will donate a portion of all proceeds of the sales for each month. And then we will also do special events as fundraisers for those community partners. So we’re always looking to be able to increase those donations and community outreach efforts,” said Craft.

Craft said they will be able to have 12 additional new community partners each year.

Friday’s ribbon-cutting kicked off the grand opening, and free cycleology classes were held throughout the weekend. Craft said the grand opening of the new location was also a time to meet leaders in Greenville.

“It was amazing to have the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday with the Chamber of Commerce to meet a lot of fellow, you know, business leaders in the community,” said Craft. “And to just have our friends of the store, our families come out and celebrate that moment with us was amazing.”

If not needing to shop for new gear, Fleet Feet now provides a spot just to hangout.

“We would just invite everyone to come hang out with us and just make themselves at home while they’re here,” said Craft.

With having a bigger space by moving into what was formerly known as Gordon’s Golf Ski and Snowboard Shop, Fleet Feet owners and workers are looking to also host more events.

