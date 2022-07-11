ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Deals: Save 97% on the Home Chef Bundle

By Roland Hutchinson
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We have a great deal for our readers on the Home Chef Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week, you can save 97% off the normal price. The Home Chef Bundle is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for...

www.geeky-gadgets.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

The 31 Best Recipes to Cook This July

School’s out, we’re a couple of weeks into summer, farmers markets and gardens are bursting with a bounty of glorious summer produce, and we’re happily settling into a season of simplified cooking. This month calls for making extra-easy, low-effort dinners; loading up on all the fresh veggies and ripe fruit; and enjoying frozen treats as often as possible.
RECIPES
GMA

5 genius uses for almost empty condiment jars

Sure, that unassuming jar sitting tucked into the top of a fridge door may seem lacking for a full spread, but good news -- it doesn't need to go to waste. Nicole Keshishian Modic has a seemingly endless supply of helpful kitchen tips and tricks. So when it comes to the last bits of a condiment jar, like mustard or peanut butter, she's got just the thing to make the most of what's left.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

Bobby Flay Says This Is One Cookbook Every Baker Needs

Click here to read the full article. When we think of Bobby Flay, we usually think of savory Southwestern-inspired dishes (like his green chili queso mashed potatoes), barbecue, and the Italian seafood he’s serving at his new restaurant Amalfi. Oh, and his giant, fluffy Maine Coon cats Nacho and Stella. What we don’t think of is baked goods. But much like us, when winter’s chill comes around in full swing, Flay starts baking. He just shared a baking cookbook recommendation on Instagram, and based on the photo, it’s proof that even non-bakers can find success with this culinary manual. But...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Chef#Nutrition#Fruit#Cooking#Vegetables#The Home Chef Bundle#Learn
shefinds

2 Quick And Easy No-Bake Dessert Recipes Experts Swear By For Weight Loss

Forget what you’ve been told— losing weight healthily doesn’t have to mean giving up dessert! We checked in with health and weight loss expert for 2 delicious summer dessert ideas that won’t hinder your health goals or weight loss progress. Read on for tips, suggestions and easy no-bake recipes from registered dietitian Elysia Cartlidge, MAN, RD, founder of Haute & Healthy Living and registered dietitian Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD at Balance One Supplements.
WEIGHT LOSS
Fox News

Easy chicken enchiladas with a 2-ingredient sauce: Try the recipe

If you're looking for a quick and easy dinner idea, try whipping up this green chicken enchilada recipe which includes a simple sauce. "These chicken enchiladas are so incredibly easy to make with leftover rotisserie chicken and a simple two-ingredient sauce," says Cara Lanz of midwesternhomelife.com. "There’s no need to brown meat or make a roux, so you can get dinner on the table quickly."
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
thesouthernladycooks.com

EASY CAJUN CABBAGE CASSEROLE

This easy Cajun cabbage casserole makes the perfect weeknight dinner! It’s full of flavor and takes very little time to prepare. This recipe is perfect if you have an abundance of garden cabbage. It’s also versatile in that you can spice it up as much as you want. I like to serve this dish with our cornbread muffins.
RECIPES
LiveScience

Eight sources of iron to include in your diet

If you want to avoid feeling fatigued, making sure you include lots of sources of iron in your diet is really important. This is because iron is a vital mineral that the body needs to make hemoglobin, a type of protein in red blood cells that transports oxygen from your lungs into the rest of your body. Without enough iron, we can’t make enough red blood cells to transport oxygen, which leads to health problems and symptoms like extreme tiredness.
DIETS
yankodesign.com

Ecovado is a more environmentally-friendly alternative to avocado

Avocado is one of my favorite fruits, even before it became the in-thing for hipster cafes and restaurants. Whether as part of your toast or as a dessert staple with condensed milk or as a guacamole dip, it’s one of those all-around fruits that I enjoy eating. But not all countries are avocado-rich and for those that have to import them, it’s actually one of the most unsustainable, energy-intensive, and resource-intensive crops. What if you could have the flavor and texture of it without having to spend as many resources and energy on it?
FOOD & DRINKS
Parade

16 Juicy Pork Tenderloin Recipes That Will Convince You to Trade Chops for This Boneless Cut

Pork tenderloin has long been one of my go-to weeknight dinners. It’s affordable, cooks quickly and can be much juicier than other bone-in pork chop recipes. However, it did take a lot of trial and error on my part before I finally mastered the technique of cooking a juicy pork tenderloin every time, so I'm sharing some of my best tips for doing so, along with 16 of my favorite pork tenderloin recipes.
RECIPES
moneytalksnews.com

13 Ways to Save Money on Road Trips

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Living on the Cheap. Sometimes a good old-fashioned road trip is just the vacation you need. Driving vacations can be as leisurely or as hectic as you want, and you never have to stick to a schedule. They also can be more affordable than trips involving flights and resorts.
TRAVEL
LIVESTRONG.com

A 5-Minute Stretch Routine Older Adults Can Do Every Day

Stretching can feel like a chore. It's not necessarily strenuous or exhausting, yet few people look forward to their post-workout or mid-day stretch (and kudos to those who do). But stretching is a crucial practice to improve your range of motion and help prevent injury, especially as you get older,...
WORKOUTS
Health Digest

Healthy Pad Thai Recipe

Thai food is such a treat, thanks to its tantalizing balance of salty, sweet, sour, and spicy flavors. If you understand those flavor profiles, it's actually super straightforward to make some of your favorite takeout items from the comfort of your own kitchen. Jaime Shelbert, recipe developer and holistic dietitian...
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Health Benefits of Lymphatic Drainage Massage

The lymphatic system plays a vital role in upkeeping our overall health. It’s part of the immune system and is a complex network of tissues, organs, and vessels. Its role in the body is to maintain fluid balance and absorb fats and fat-soluble nutrients within our digestive system. If it gets blocked, it can sometimes lead to negative health problems. Lymphatic drainage massage, also known as manual lymphatic drainage, has risen in popularity for its ability to relieve the swelling that occurs during medical treatment or when illness blocks your lymphatic system. Lymphatic drainage massage involves gently manipulating specific areas of your body to help lymph move to an area with working lymph vessels.
FITNESS
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
23K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy