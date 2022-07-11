ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smaller Than a Flea – The Smallest Remote-Controlled Walking Robot Ever

Cover picture for the articleThe small robotic crab can walk, bend, twist, turn and jump. The smallest-ever remote-controlled walking robot has been created by Northwestern University engineers, and it takes the shape of a tiny, cute peekytoe crab. The tiny crabs, which are about half a millimeter wide, can bend, twist, crawl, walk,...

