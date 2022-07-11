ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Pines, NC

CANCELED-Sustainable Fashion and Personal Style

By Government Websites by CivicPlus®
southernpines.net
 2 days ago

Join Kia Jones of Sustainable Sandhills for a short talk about...

www.southernpines.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
getnews.info

Love Pines Realty Announces 170 Woodgreen Drive, Aberdeen Ranch Home for Sale

Real Estate Agent Jennifer L Carlson is pleased to present 170 Woodgreen Drive for sale. The adorable ranch style home is positioned conveniently in Aberdeen on NC 5. Very close to a popular franchise of restaurants and shopping stores. Less than 3 miles from the downtown Main Street in Aberdeen. Approximately six miles to the popular Village of Pinehurst. Close proximity to Fort Bragg Military base.. Call Jennifer L Carlson to schedule an appointment to see this home for sale in Aberdeen.
ABERDEEN, NC
WRAL

How The Green Chair Project gives your Gently-Used Furniture New Life

This article was written for our sponsor, Whitley Law Firm. We all have old furniture that needs a new home, but what if your old furniture could truly make a difference in a family’s life? That's where the Green Chair Project comes in. A local charity in Raleigh, NC, the Green Chair recycles furnishings donated by the community to help families who are overcoming the challenges of homelessness, crisis, and disaster have the dignity of a well-equipped home. “It's a lot easier to part with our things when we can picture how they’re going to help somebody else,” said Jackie Craid, CEO and co-Founder of the Green Chair Project.
RALEIGH, NC
southernpines.net

Learn and Play Wednesday

Come in for open free play for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers. Developmental toys and early literacy tips will be provided in the library.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Southern Pines, NC
Southern Pines, NC
Lifestyle
WRAL

Harnett County army vet owns first home at 92 years old

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Harnett County army vet owns first home at 92 years old. A story of hope and determination. A 92-year-old Korean War veteran in Harnett County...
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Fashion#Slow Fashion#Sustainable Sandhills#Kia
sandhillssentinel.com

Moore Teacher Write-Ups: Erica Hammond

Erica Hammond has always loved children and has always been passionate about them. Her mom worked as a teacher’s assistant for many years, so it was only natural that she would become a teacher. Hammond teaches third grade at West End Elementary School and is known as Schmom (school...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Bladen Journal

Free dental clinic stopping in Elizabethtown on Saturday

BURGAW — Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development, a leading nonprofit based in Southeastern North Carolina, is continuing its focus and dedication to community health and regional outreach through a partnership offering free dental care to residents of Southeastern North Carolina. Access to dental care and health care overall...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
The Richmond Observer

Rockingham abandons right-of-way off U.S. 220

ROCKINGHAM — The City Council on Tuesday approved the abandonment of a right-of-way long abandoned by the N.C. Department of Transportation. The vote came following a required public hearing set last month. However, there were no residents at the July meeting to speak for or against the measure. The...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WAVY News 10

NC man wins $200,000 from scratch ticket

AHOSKIE, N.C. (WAVY) — A man won $200,000 from a $5 lottery scratch-off he bought from a convenience store. Ken Gatling bought a Double Cash Doubler ticket from Duck Thru in Hertford County and found he had won big. Gatling traveled almost two hours to collect his prize at...
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

1 dead in Scotland County shooting

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — One person has died after being shot Saturday just after 7:30 p.m. on Old Wire Road at Highway 381 in Scotland County, according to Cpt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. Dover said it happened one mile from the South Carolina...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy