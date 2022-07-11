ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diamond Bar, CA

Brush fire that threatened homes in Diamond Bar now extinguished

By The Citizen
californiapublic.com
 2 days ago

The Cutoff fire burned four acres off...

www.californiapublic.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox40

7-Eleven stores across L.A. encouraged to close following deadly robberies

Following multiple robberies, including some that ended in bloodshed, 7-Eleven franchises across Los Angeles were encouraged to close Monday night. The motivation to close up shop for the evening came from 7-Eleven’s corporate leaders and communicated through a statement provided to KTLA. The statement reads: “Our hearts are with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fire#Cutoff#Freeway#Firefighters#Los Angeles Times
KTLA

Rialto woman dies after being found shot in Carousel mall parking lot

A woman from Rialto was pronounced dead early Monday after she was found in the parking lot of an abandoned mall in San Bernardino suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. San Bernardino police say 60-year-old Velma Jean Davis was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Carousel Mall around 3:55 a.m. […]
RIALTO, CA
WEHOville.com

Bullets fly on Santa Monica Blvd./Crescent Heights

Two drivers exchanged gunfire at about 1:40AM Monday on Santa Monica Blvd. and Crescent Heights, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. One suspect was arrested; the other fled the scene in his vehicle. A bullet pierced the wall of a residence nearby, but no injuries were reported. Detectives with the department are currently investigating this case.
SANTA MONICA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Police Chase Ends in Crash Into Parked Car in West Covina

A chase Tuesday ended in a crash into a parked car when a police car rammed the vehicle from behind in West Covina. West Covina officers surrounded the domestic violence suspect with their guns drawn near Broadmoor Avenue and Workman Avenue in West Covina. Police had been chasing the Scion...
WEST COVINA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Diamond Bar, CA
City
Brea, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Canyon, CA
2urbangirls.com

Antelope Valley shooting leaves one man dead and another injured

LANCASTER, Calif. – An altercation in Lancaster Tuesday left a 54-year-old man shot to death and a 76-year-old man with blunt force wounds to his body. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department units were called at about 12:20 P.M. to a residence in the 1100 block of West Avenue J-8 on reports of a person suffering from a gunshot wound and found one man down with a gunshot to his torso and the other man wounded at the scene, according to the department’s Michael Chen.
mynewsla.com

Man Found Dead in Culver City; Investigation Underway

A man was found dead in Culver City Tuesday, and authorities were investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. The man was found just after 7 a.m. in the 5900 block of Buckingham Parkway, according to the Culver City Police Department and the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. He...
CULVER CITY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Man Shot to Death in Los Angeles area

WILMINGTON – A man shot to death on a Wilmington-area sidewalk was a resident of that community. Alejandro Dolores was 20 years old, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting occurred about 2 p.m. Saturday at Watson Avenue and East L Street, according to Los Angeles police Officer Tony Im.
LOS ANGELES, CA
point2homes.com

4131 Cedar Avenue, Long Beach, Los Angeles County, CA, 90807

Welcome to 4131 Cedar Ave located in the coveted Virginia Country Club neighborhood! This 1930 colonial home has been completely reimagined and impeccably restored by Alison White Homes and Mindy Laven while still maintaining its historical integrity. With over $1M in improvements, no expense was spared on details and materials to make this one of the most special and unique homes in Long Beach. This 5 bed, 4 bath, 3956 sq.ft. home is perfectly situated on an oversized 10,028 sq.ft. estate-sized lot featuring a resort style yard with a sparkling pool and spa with baja shelf, outdoor kitchen with BBQ, sink and refrigerator, a built-in fire pit with bench seating, 2 brick patios, a large limestone dining area and beautiful grounds with synthetic grass. This gorgeous backyard is wonderfully laid out and is perfect for entertaining family and friends or just quiet time reading and relaxing with your toes in the water. Brand new 528 sq.ft. finished garage with electric car charger, epoxy floors and french doors to yard, can also be converted into an ADU for addl options such as a home office, gym or mother-in-law unit. (There is addl parking behind the garage.) This amazing home showcases endless upgrades including being taken mostly down to the studs, but kept original detailing and moldings throughout, including 10" crown molding in living and dining rooms, an incredible stair banister, original interior doors and a hidden speakeasy preserved from the 1930s prohibition room. New plumbing, electrical, HVAC, roof, doors, windows and flooring throughout. Fabulous open floorplan featuring a large kitchen, breakfast area, great room and a grand living room with original fireplace. The chef's kitchen is appointed with custom cabinetry, marble countertops, 2 apron front sinks, walk-in pantry with custom shelving, butler's pantry, Thermador appliances and La Cornue range with custom plaster hood. Separate formal dining room & powder room complete the downstairs. Upstairs master retreat offers an oasis of beauty and light featuring French doors that open to a private balcony overlooking the pool and yard, large walk-in closet with custom built-ins and ensuite with dual vanities, large walk-in shower and soaking clawfoot tub. 2 bedrooms share a hall bath and 2 addl bedrooms share a jack and jill bath. Separate laundry room completes the upstairs. Accredited school district, close to VCC Golf Club and freeways.
LONG BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy