Kevin Porter Jr has been a difficult player to evaluate during his time in the NBA. He possesses impressive talent and intriguing potential but also gets in his own way at times. The 22-year-old is now eligible for an extension and will be entering the final year of his rookie contract. The Houston Rockets have done a solid job collecting young talent to put a focus on building for the future. However, it is becoming unclear if Kevin Porter Jr is a part of this long-term plan.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO