ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Local gas station owners drop price to $3.99

By Ashley Paredez
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PaQ92_0gbDTqCU00

You may have noticed that gas prices have been on the decline recently. The national average plunged 19 cents over the past two weeks. AAA tells us Arizona saw a 12-cent drop just last week alone. ABC15 caught up with a local couple whose gas station remains the talk of the town.

The owners of CK Food Mart lowered their price again on Sunday, to $3.99 a gallon. Their hope is to offer the lowest gas price in the country.

"Hey, thank you for your price," says one customer.

CK Food Mart, at the corner of 20 th Street and Osborn Road, continues to make national headlines for what drivers are calling: 'great customer service.'

"I put $60 and oh, I filled it up," says Eric Johnson, driver.

We first introduced you to the husband-and-wife duo last month and since then, they believe they are starting to drive the local market.

"People [are] following us when we drop the price. Costco, other companies are dropping the price. My mission is everybody bring them down to help the community," says Jaswinder Singh, owner of CK Food Mart.

New data, from the Energy Information Administration, shows falling oil prices are contributing to the lower pump prices across the country. AAA says 10 states saw a large drop in prices over the last week. Arizona was one of them, with the state average now at $5.02.

"We don't want it to get any higher because, like me, we can't afford it," says Michelle Hovel, driver.

Michelle Hovel hopes this is a sign of a downward trend but in the meantime, she's driving across town to find the best deals. She heard about CK Food Mart from a friend's social media post.

"So, I thought, you know what, I have to come down here because I've never seen prices like this," says Hovel.

Locals are tipping to show their appreciation.

"Gasoline is just too crazy. It could literally cripple, it's crippled our country, especially after COVID. Nobody has money for anything and now, everything goes up higher and higher. Thank God for people like these," says Johnson.

Drivers have come from all over the country to meet the owners. They continue to receive thanks and praise for their giving hearts.

"This is our mission — to help our people, our community, our neighborhood, serving humanity," Ramandeep Kaur, an owner of CK Food Mart.

They hope to expand on that mission, with future plans of serving the homeless.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Gas Prices Are Falling Fastest in These 10 States

Americans who have been paying record gas prices to fill up their cars may see a much longed-for reprieve in some parts of the country. The last three months have seen a spike in fuel prices, hitting a national record high of $5.02 per gallon on June 14, posing a political problem for President Joe Biden's administration.
TRAFFIC
Dayana Sabatin

Gas Prices Rise To $10 Per Gallon In California

Gas prices in California have been rapidly approaching double digits. Currently in California, you'll see prices around $9.50 per gallon at numerous Chevron stations, especially in the rural areas of Mendocino. The owner of Chevron told Fox News about the challenges of selling gas in rural parts of California, in which he claims transportation and pipeline access has made his gasoline astronomical.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Traffic
24/7 Wall St.

Americans Prepare for $10 Gas

Gasoline at $10 a gallon would ruin the U.S. economy, which makes it among the largest threats to cause a sharp downturn in GDP. Middle class and lower class families would move into deep financial holes, if $10 gas was added to their housing, clothing and food costs. JP Morgan says crude could rise to […]
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gas Station#Aaa#Ck Food Mart
GOBankingRates

Gas Prices Are Falling Nationwide, Except in These States

Analysts say that recent nationwide declines in gas prices come from lower demand at the pump and a drop in crude oil prices, The Wall Street Journal reports. According to data from AAA, the average price for a regular gallon of gas fell 12 cents to $4.72 on July 8 versus the prices paid on July 1. However, not every state is seeing big price drops.
TRAFFIC
CNET

Gas Prices Drop Further: How Low Could They Go This Summer?

In a welcome change for drivers, gas prices have been slowly trending down in July, opposed to the steep climb seen in April, May and June. The average price per gallon on Thursday was $4.75, per AAA -- that's a 27-cent decrease from the record high of $5.02 on June 14.
TRAFFIC
Money

Would a Gas Boycott Actually Lower Prices at the Pump?

Americans are now routinely paying over $5 gallon for gas around the country — and some people are calling for boycotts to try to drive prices down. Earlier this week, a viral TikTok post claiming that a three-day boycott in 2008 helped bring prices down racked up 1.7 million views in three days. “Rumors about a gas boycott in July for a couple of days,” one Twitter user wrote this week. “Y’all think this will get them to drop prices? Might actually work.”
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Costco
Newsweek

Gas Station Owner Who Lost $12K After Lowering Prices Says It Was Worth It

A gas station owner in Georgia has said he has no regrets about taking a financial hit in order to offer his customers discounted fuel over the July 4 weekend. With a gallon of gas in the Peach state fetching an average of $4.31 over the holiday period, Ravi Patel offered a special discount to help out drivers coming to his A to Z convenience store in Hinesville.
HINESVILLE, GA
TheStreet

Toyota Has More Bad News for Vehicle Owners

Toyota Motor Corp. (TM) - Get Toyota Motor Corporation Report which launched its first U.S. electric vehicle bZ4x in April, has had a run of bad luck over the past year. Despite rolling out its new all-electric vehicle to compete against Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report, General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report and Volkswagen with great anticipation, the company had a few letdowns at the same time.
BUSINESS
nationalinterest.org

Analyst: Only One Will Send Gas Prices Back Below $4

If the current price action continues to stay favorable, even more relief at the pump on the way. From the record high of $5.016 per gallon registered last month, the nation’s gas prices have been on a steady decline, now sitting at $4.779 per gallon on Wednesday, according to AAA data.
TRAFFIC
nationalinterest.org

It's About Time: Gas Prices Continue to Fall

The average has now declined for twenty-seven straight days, but it’s still up more than $1.50 per gallon from a year ago. The average gas price has not only fallen once again, but it’s fallen at the fastest rate since the start of the pandemic. That’s according to...
TRAFFIC
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abc15.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy