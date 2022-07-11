ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Brother Blowout: Cookout Members Worry Show Back to Racist Ways -- Plus, First Nominations

By TooFab Staff
toofab.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXavier, Tiffany, Azah and Hannah from Season 23 have been watching the Live Feeds and are not happy with what they see -- with some of it spilling onto Sunday night's show. There may not yet be a massive power alliance set to dominate the season as we've seen over and...

toofab.com

Comments / 14

Robert Arial
2d ago

people are so sad they playing a game they not racist the cookout was racist big time

Reply
7
Ronnie Hoffman
2d ago

Sounds more like certain people are LOOKING for racism to me. Those girls just don't like her (neither do I truth be told). Not to mention the fact that one of these girls isn't white, she's Latina.

Reply(5)
2
