The wait is over for League of Legends players and the game’s newest champion is ready to make a big splash on Summoner’s Rift. Nilah, League‘s newest melee-based bottom lane carry, is now on the live servers for players to try out in their solo queue matches. The water-wielding powerhouse jumps from battle to battle, using her superior mobility and invulnerability to dance around her enemies as she whips them into shape with her unique weapon of choice.

