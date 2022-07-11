ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Private Payrolls Growth Stayed Strong in June – Robert Hughes

Cover picture for the articleU.S. nonfarm payrolls added 372,000 jobs in June. While that result would be considered very strong by longer-term historical comparison, it is on the lower end of recent gains (see first chart). The average monthly gain from 2010 through 2019 was 183,000 while the average monthly gain over the last twelve...

CBS Miami

US Labor Department report shows economy added 372,000 jobs in June

MIAMI – The latest report from the U.S. Department of Labor shows the economy added 372,000 jobs in June, a drop off from this year's monthly average of 457,000. The unemployment rate remained at 3.6%.Total employment gains are still historically strong for the first half of the year, they're more than 20% ahead of the average gains for an entire year during the 2010s. But there are still about 6 million people who are unemployed, despite job openings remaining at a robust 11.3 million, according to the Labor Department.Average hourly earnings rose by 5.1% from a year ago, lower than the 8.6% inflation rate. To fund the difference, many Americans are dipping into the savings that they built up during the pandemic.CBS business analyst Jill Schlesinger says the June data will keep the Fed on track to raise interest rates by another .75% at the next meeting in three weeks. Even with indications that the labor market and the economy are starting to slow down a bit, the central bank has said that it is willing to tolerate higher unemployment to derail inflation.
The Independent

US hiring was likely solid in June despite recession fears

U.S. employers likely downshifted their pace of hiring in June, but to a level that remains solid despite fears that the economy faces the growing risk of a recession. On Friday, the Labor Department is expected to report that the nation gained 275,000 jobs last month, according to economists surveyed by the data provider FactSet. That would be the lowest monthly gain of the past year, during which the job market has sustained a vigorous recovery from the pandemic recession. Before the pandemic struck in early 2020, monthly hiring that large would have been seen as a robust gain....
Reuters

U.S. weekly jobless claims increase; layoffs hit 16-month high in June

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week and there are growing signs that demand for labor is cooling, with layoffs surging to a 16-month high in June as the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy tightening stokes recession fears.
The Current Stock Market Bounce Is Nearing An End – Mike Swanson

Right after the last Federal Reserve meeting in June the stock market began a bounce rally that carried over into July. The market actually dumped hard into that June Fed meeting so it was a bit of a short-covering rally that has taken place. On Friday, after the close, I saw headlines making out that last week was a huge rally in the markets and apparently there were some big rally predictions made by some popular CNBC people too, but when I look at the chart of the S&P 500 it doesn’t look like the stock market did much of anything last week.
thecentersquare.com

U.S. economy shrank by 1.6% as Americans' disposable income, savings decreased

(The Center Square) – U.S. Gross Domestic Product decreased by 1.6% in the first three months of 2022, the latest federal economic data released Wednesday shows. Previously, the BEA said the economy shrank by 1.5% before revising the numbers. “Real gross domestic product (GDP) decreased at an annual rate...
wallstreetwindow.com

California to Pivot to Fossil Fuels to Avoid Blackouts – Jon Miltimore

In May, The Wall Street Journal reported that energy grid operators across the US were bracing for rolling blackouts heading into the summer. “I am concerned about it,” MISO CEO John Bear told the newspaper, noting that green energy sources were struggling to produce enough supply to meet rising demand. “As we move forward, we need to know that when you put a solar panel or a wind turbine up, it’s not the same as a thermal resource.”
Lootpress

US inflation reached a new 40-year high in June of 9.1%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Surging prices for gas, food and rent catapulted U.S. inflation to a new four-decade peak in June, further pressuring households and likely sealing the case for another large interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve, with higher borrowing costs to follow. Consumer prices soared 9.1% compared...
CNBC

Treasury yields fall as traders brace for key inflation data later this week

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Monday as traders continued to digest strong numbers in the latest jobs report and braced for key inflation figures due out later this week. The 2-year dropped 5 basis points to trade at 3.07% but remained above the 10-year Treasury which dropped 11 basis points to 2.99%, dropping back below the 3% mark. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond traded 9 basis points lower at 3.175%. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.
AOL Corp

Inflation surges 9.1% in June, most since November 1981

U.S. consumer prices in June accelerated at the fastest annual pace since November 1981. The Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index (CPI) reflected a year-over-year increase of 9.1% last month, up from the prior 40-year high of 8.6% in May. Economists were expecting June's reading to show an 8.8% increase, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg.
Fox News

Upcoming inflation data 'will be bad news again,' economist Ed Yardeni warns

Yardeni Research President Edward Yardeni discussed what he believes Americans should expect from upcoming inflation data, warning that "it’s going to be bad news again." The markets veteran told "Sunday Morning Futures" during an exclusive interview that "lower-wage workers are the ones that are getting squeezed hardest" by the price hikes given "they have no choice, but to allocate most of their budgets" to essentials, including food, fuel and rent.
CNBC

Here's where the jobs are for June 2022 — in one chart

Health care and social assistance saw the biggest jump, followed by professional and business services. The leisure and hospitality sector saw another strong month, adding more than 60,000 jobs. The U.S. job market was stronger than expected in June, with payrolls growing by 372,000 and several sectors vying for the...
